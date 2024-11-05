Govt. approves Japanese shipbuilder’s Local Content Master Plan

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has approved Japanese shipbuilder, MODEC’s Local Content Master Plan. This announcement was made on Monday by the company.

The approval of MODEC’s plan for the period 2024-2028 is an important achievement for the company. MODEC said that it serves as a strategic roadmap for leveraging local resources, capabilities, and opportunities to drive sustainable economic development and prosperity for the country and people of Guyana.

Under the Local Content Act, companies are obligated to ensure that Guyanese nationals with the requisite qualifications are given priority in hiring decisions. In cases where a Guyanese national lacks the necessary experience, the Act mandates that these individuals receive the training needed to bridge any skill gaps. This initiative aims to enhance the capacity and expertise of the local workforce, thereby promoting sustainable development within Guyana.

Rafael Fumis, Country Manager at MODEC in Guyana, expressed that the company is thrilled with the approval of the Master Plan. “This milestone represents a significant step forward in our commitment to local capacity development. By fostering a collaborative approach toward local SMEs, we aim to create sustainable growth and opportunities within the community. This plan underscores our dedication to corporate social responsibility, ensuring that our operations contribute positively to Guyana’s socio-economic Landscape,” Fumis said.

Notably, the master plan outlines how the company intends to prioritize Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies in the procurement of goods and services, recruit a Guyanese workforce and provide opportunities for training and capacity development in compliance with the Local Content Act over the next five years. MODEC’s said that its strategy, as detailed in the plan, is to maximize local content without compromising quality, compliance, and safety, while adhering to international standards and local legislations.

About MODEC

MODEC has been a leading provider of solutions for the floating offshore oil and gas market for over 50 years. Created in Japan, present on five continents, we are always ready to face new challenges, offering advanced proven technology and talented teams that work with integrity, safety, and environmental responsibility.

(Govt. approves Japanese shipbuilder’s Local Content Master Plan)