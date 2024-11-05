Food vendor shot dead in Linden

Kaieteur News- First time lucky second time not, this might be the story of a food vendor who was shot dead on Monday at West Watooka Hill Top, Linden, Region Ten.

Dead is Nigel Somersall age 56. According to police Somesall’s cousin found his body around 05:00 hrs. lying next to his motorcycle, not too far from his house.

Residents of West Watooka Hill Top recalled hearing the motorcycle heading towards Somersall’s home before sudden gunshots. They reportedly heard the sounds around 03:45 hrs. and a motorcycle falling to the ground.

This was not the first time that Somersall was shot. In September 2022, Somersall was shot twice in his abdomen and three times in his right hand. The shooting had left him hospitalised. According to investigators, Somersall was shot by a colleague. The individual was later charged with attempted murder.

