Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Food vendor shot dead in Linden

Nov 05, 2024 News

Food vendor shot dead in Linden

Shot dead at Linden, Nigel Somersall

Kaieteur News- First time lucky second time not, this might be the story of a food vendor who was shot dead on Monday at West Watooka Hill Top, Linden, Region Ten.

Dead is Nigel Somersall age 56. According to police Somesall’s cousin found his body around 05:00 hrs. lying next to his motorcycle, not too far from his house.

Residents of West Watooka Hill Top recalled hearing the motorcycle heading towards Somersall’s home before sudden gunshots. They reportedly heard the sounds around 03:45 hrs. and a motorcycle falling to the ground.

This was not the first time that Somersall was shot. In September 2022, Somersall was shot twice in his abdomen and three times in his right hand. The shooting had left him hospitalised. According to investigators, Somersall was shot by a colleague. The individual was later charged with attempted murder.

(Food vendor shot dead in Linden)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Williams and Wharton register hat-tricks as Round 2 of Republic Bank U18 League heats up

Williams and Wharton register hat-tricks as Round 2 of Republic Bank...

Nov 04, 2024

– Chase, Waramuri also with victories Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League kicked off its second round with a thrilling display of skill and grit yesterday...
Read More
Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride steal 1-wicket win over GHE

Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride...

Nov 04, 2024

Sammy lauds Hope’s heroics but urges stronger bowling effort ahead of ODI decider

Sammy lauds Hope’s heroics but urges stronger...

Nov 04, 2024

Deonandan spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd into semis

Deonandan spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd...

Nov 04, 2024

RHTYSC hails its eight GCB and CWI-contracted players

RHTYSC hails its eight GCB and CWI-contracted...

Nov 04, 2024

Hamilton Green KO Football C/ship now shifted to November 8 start

Hamilton Green KO Football C/ship now shifted to...

Nov 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]