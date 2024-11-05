Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- First time lucky second time not, this might be the story of a food vendor who was shot dead on Monday at West Watooka Hill Top, Linden, Region Ten.
Dead is Nigel Somersall age 56. According to police Somesall’s cousin found his body around 05:00 hrs. lying next to his motorcycle, not too far from his house.
Residents of West Watooka Hill Top recalled hearing the motorcycle heading towards Somersall’s home before sudden gunshots. They reportedly heard the sounds around 03:45 hrs. and a motorcycle falling to the ground.
This was not the first time that Somersall was shot. In September 2022, Somersall was shot twice in his abdomen and three times in his right hand. The shooting had left him hospitalised. According to investigators, Somersall was shot by a colleague. The individual was later charged with attempted murder.
(Food vendor shot dead in Linden)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 04, 2024– Chase, Waramuri also with victories Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League kicked off its second round with a thrilling display of skill and grit yesterday...
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
Nov 04, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo found himself at the center of a controversy regarding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]