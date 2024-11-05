Father laments police’s lax response to missing teen report

Kaieteur News- The father of a missing 17-year-old girl is complaining about what he considers to be a lax response by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Bartica, Region Seven to a missing teen report filed two weeks ago.

The teen, Madeeha Ishak, went missing on October 22, 2024. She reportedly disappeared from her Lot 60 First Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven home. The teen went missing between 17:30h and 17:45h on October 22, 2024 while she attended online classes in the dining area of the restaurant she manages.

Madeeha’s father, 44-year-old Mohamed Ishak, told Kaieteur News that he visited the police station on Friday after an officer had visited his shop the previous day. The officer reportedly asked the teen’s parents, “is everything okay?”

Ishak said, “My wife said how can everything be okay when we making complaints to police and we are not seeing anything.”

The father further explained, “we told him (the officer) we have no confidence in them (police) and our feelings of how these people (police) conduct their affairs in Bartica …. Every criminal activity swept under the carpet.”

Furthermore, the frustrated man said that this is not the first time his daughter has gone missing and he suspects that the persons responsible are those who reportedly took her before. Ishak said all relevant information relative to his daughter’s first disappearance was communicated to the police.

He told Kaieteur News that Madeeha is his only daughter and her disappearance has hurt him deeply.

“We (Parents) open a restaurant for mah daughter, so that restaurant was my daughter own, I could understand that she was going through a lot of frustration, knowing that the restaurant wasn’t really doing well,” he told Kaieteur News.

The worried father said he advised his daughter to consider closing the restaurant and focus on her education, especially since she was scheduled to take the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) next year.

However, the teen was determined to keep the restaurant open. Ishak said he told his daughter, “Whatever career you want to choose after that, even if you want to go back into the restaurant, we can find another place and open a restaurant for you.”

The distressed man added, “Given all these circumstances it has impacted us tremendously.” He is calling to police to do more in trying to locate the missing teen.

The family is urging persons with information about the teen’s whereabouts to call him or his wife on telephone numbers 698-9889, 602 1918 or contact the nearest police station.

