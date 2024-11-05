EPA still to determine cause of seepage at Crane

Kaieteur News- After ruling out hydrocarbons in its preliminary testing of samples taken from the seepage of a chemical substance in homes at Crane, West Coast Demerara, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is yet to make a determination as to what really is the cause of the problem.

Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram led a team from the agency on a site visit at Crane on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters from one of the two affected homes, the EPA’s Executive Director explained that the sample collected initially by the team before testing proved insufficient.

“The challenge is the sample that we got is so little that the lab can’t get enough to really make a determination…” Parsram said.

The EPA Head who was accompanied by University Lecturer and Chemist, Patrick Ketwaru said his on-site visit was to get a better understanding of the situation on the ground.

During his examination of the home of Basmatie Singh, he however noted that the situation leaves more questions than answers.

Parsram said while the initial testing ruled out any connection to the oil and gas activities offshore or onshore, the EPA will require the collection of more samples for further testing. During the visit, it was pointed out that the area of Singh’s home that is affected by seepage had completely dried up.

Parsram explained that “As it is, we don’t have enough to conduct a proper analysis and sample testing… So we will have to leave the equipment to collect stuff if it comes up at the floor here. Right now, there is no sign of seepage of any sort but what we need to know too what exactly this liquid substance is, because as is there is no indication of hydrocarbon…”

The EPA Head also defended the agency’s work in the face of questions about its capability to conduct adequate testing. The agency had previously admitted that its equipment was not calibrating correctly when it conducted tests which revealed that the substance found at the Nouvelle Flanders/Crane household contained sulfur dioxide; a harmful chemical. Parsram explained nonetheless that the agency is challenged in the area of equipment and expertise.

“This is something that is unique…It has never happened before so like EPA we will do air quality test, water quality test. They’ll take the substance and go and test it. We are doing our best to try and understand and come up with the results,” he said.

Parsram said too that EPA will be able to make a definite conclusion as it relates to samples taken from the seepage at Crane, and that the agency is working with external entities to get the work done.

Kaieteur News understands that the sample testing will be conducted by the Forensic Laboratory as well as the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Board. The EPA had initially collaborated with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to conduct the investigations.

“We are working with the tile samples we collected so far…” he added

Meanwhile, Singh who celebrated her birthday on Monday shared her concerns and frustration with the EPA head. She revealed that she continues to be affected by the pungent smell from substance that has found its way in the creases of her floor tiles.

“ Well right now you not smelling it that much because we clean up and air out the place but only the other night me start getting this heavy scent like gas from a generator…My skin sensitive, and does blaze whenever this thing come up. My son also experiences the same thing” Singh stated.

She continued “By the time the EPA doing their investigation I want to know what to do because I have been living like this for over a month now. Today is my birthday and I can’t really enjoy it or no holiday. Nothing I want to know is what really because I don’t want to wait for slow death here.”

Singh was advised by the EPA Head to avoid the affected area but keep a watchful eye for any appearance of the substance.

“We will have to monitor it to get adequate samples to do proper tests,” Parsram added. The EPA team also visited the home of Nandanie Singh. Her home is also affected by a similar substance on the floor tiles. Fresh samples were collected from the home by staff of the EPA for further testing.

During the examination of both homes, Mr. Ketwaru, noted that based on his research and expertise as a chemist, the only plausible explanation for what is happening at the two homes is “Efflorescence.”

Efflorescence is a chemical process that occurs when a crystalline deposit of salt that forms on tiles or on the surface of a porous material, such as concrete or clay brick. The Chemist noted too that the clay tiles are a common denominator in both homes.

“The tiles are same; clay based. Obviously, nothing can’t come from below except moisture, that is the only explanation for this,” he said.

The Chemist nevertheless said that he found it strange that Basmatie Singh has been experiencing the symptoms such as blistering of the skin.

“So far based on our preliminary finding hydroxide is present and that does not result in any of sort of blistering of the skin.”

