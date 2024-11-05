Control and conundrums

Dear Editor

Just as the monstrous frauds at the top echelons of our police force are unfolding, a letter from some writer named Nawbatt, surfaces cussing out Vishnu Bisram for and I quote “that his self-proclaimed campaign that he was Bhagwan’s gift to Guyana to be its representative to replace the former disgraced High Commissioner to India, he has resorted (reverted?) to his crusade of vilifying the Government, the PPP and its leaders”

In the same issue of the Kaieteur News on the same day, there is a letter from Vishnu Bisram with a poll showing the PPP and especially Irfaan Ali as being so far ahead of the opposition that it is going to be unbeatable in an election if called now.

Clearly some sort of game is going on Editor, here is Nawbatt cussing up Bisram for publishing derogatory remarks about the PPP’s upper echelons, and there is Bisram publishing a poll in the same newspaper, on the same day, praising Irfaan Ali and the PPP as being very popular. I am not even going to try to point out in any detail that the validity of any poll by Bisram, who, according to Nawbatt, is/was apparently seeking an ambassadorial position, would yield very questionable results and be a complete conflict of Interest

That’s one conundrum, the other conundrum is in Bisram’s letter laying out the poll results which say this quote “Economic issues and security continue to dominate the list of items (that also include noise pollution, traffic congestion, health, housing costs, state contracting, among others) that people say are priority concerns that has led to dissatisfaction among a segment of the population. Guyanese feel that the government and parliament should focus on the preceding critical issues, with ‘everyone’ appealing for an urgent reduction of cost of everyday items people consume.”

How in the name of heaven could it be believable that people who are expressing such major concerns on the poor state of this country’s economy, poor police performance, poor health services and out of sight cost of living, can possibly be supportive of the PPP.

Editor, as far as our economy is concerned, there seems to be a shortage of foreign exchange, my bank is now telling me that before they sell me foreign exchange, I have to go on a list. The government keeps raiding the oil fund and are borrowing and looting the treasury ostensibly to initiate bigger and better contracts, if these people don’t realize that we don’t have the skills to perform these tasks properly, they must resign; or if they know that there is a massive deficit of skills, and are still initiating these huge projects with money we don’t have, just to cream off their share, they must resign.

We heard Jagdeo telling EXXON pump baby pump, and now we see a spend baby spend policy. There is no doubt that we are seeing some development, but it is the responsibility of the opposition to show that what we are seeing is miniscule, compared to what we should be seeing, without the PPP’s corrupt and incompetent governance!

The police breakdown due to massive corruption in the top echelons of the force is caused by Jagdeo’s desire to control everything. Caused by him putting in place people who will do whatever he tells them to do, rather than enforce the law impartially. This Russian-trained man who thinks he is Vladimir Putin, is destroying everything, the economy, oil, sugar, Police Force, rule of law. In today’s paper 2024/10/28, that genius we have as resources minister is asking us if they are not running the Oil sector properly, my answer? Oil? NO! GuySuCo? NO!, GUYWA? NO! GPL? NO! Useless and criminal are better words for what you’re doing.

Did the Bisram’s poll ask Guyanese who they think is really in charge of Guyana? Do they think that in this country, like the US, that the buck stops with President Irfaan Ali? It’s a pantomime that is going on here editor, good cop bad cop, but we know who is really in charge, and it is a monstrous deception by the PPP.

Finally Mr. Editor I wish to inform Nowbatt who continues to repeat that old garbage of our returning to democracy in 1992, we did NOT return to democracy in 1992! We can’t have democratic elections to elect dictators, a democracy is a state in which there is separation of powers and where the rule of law is cherished, not like here where the legislature and the judicial systems are under the control of the Executive because of the 1980 constitution which Jagan only objected to when he was in opposition. Therefore Editor, I, like the British and the Americans, agreed that it was important to exclude Dr. Jagan from government in this country during the cold war, even the PPP have now agreed that he had a failed ideology… but imagine editor, if he had gotten in and turned Guyana into another Cuba in 1964, what we would be dealing with now?

Sincerely

Tony Vieira

(Control and conundrums)