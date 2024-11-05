Brazilian man transferred over $1M to kidnappers for his life

Robbery/abduction at Rupununi…

Kaieteur News- As investigations continue into Saturday’s robbery/kidnapping at Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, one victim, a Brazilian national told police that he had to pay over $1M for his life.

Police had initially reported that heavily-armed bandits had escaped with gold and cash from their victims. However, a Brazilian man Dionei Faribas De Brito, who was among the victims said that police had misinterpreted him when he first gave his statement on Saturday.

De Brito in clarifying, told investigators this time that the bandits had demanded gold after robbing him of some GYD$892,000 cash at the Guyana Geology and Mines Checkpoint (GGMC) but he had none. “…They told him he had to transfer one million Reais (Brazilian Currency) to a Pix account in Brazil” police said on Monday before explaining that a Pix account is part of Brazil’s instant payment system,” police said in a statement. “Pix allows users to send and receive money between bank accounts in seconds”, the force said.

De Brito reportedly did not have the amount they demanded but transferred them some $30,000 Reais, a sum that is equivalent to GYD$1.2M to the bandits’ Pix account before he and the other victims were released. Police said that transferred cash has since been recovered and handed over to Brazilian law enforcement officials.

Investigators said also, that those two of three vehicles used by the bandits in the crime are registered in Brazil. On Saturday nine persons were taken as hostages after heavily armed gunmen robbed them at the GGMC’s ‘Bush Mouth’ sub-station at Marudi, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine.

Four of them were Brazilian nationals and five were Guyanese. The nine hostages were eventually rescued due to efforts by the Joint Services.

Reports are that the ranks engaged the gunmen in hot pursuit causing them to abandon their vehicle and leave the hostages behind.

Police identified the victims as Victor Adams, a 34-year-old Natural Resources Officer of Lot 676 Section 7 Field ‘B’ Pattersen Drive, Georgetown, Romain Simon, a 39-year-old Natural Resource Officer of Block 1,481 Zeelugt, Christopher Charles, a 17-year-old Barber of Lethem, Central Rupununi, Curtis Charles, a 35-year-old Lieutenant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, Karl Antone, a 30-year-old Community Mines Ranger of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Benedict John, a 28-year-old Caretaker of Karaudanau Village, South Rupununi, Dionei Farias De Brito, a 29-year-old General Manager of Boa Vista, Brazil, and Eduardo Moreira Freitas, a 22-year-old operator of Boa Vista Brazil.

Photos and videos have surfaced of the incident on social media and went viral. One video showed what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire at the GGMC sub-station. Spent shells were found at the scene. Police have confirmed that apart from cash, gunmen escaped with two Glock pistols belonging to two Guyanese mines officers and a Mavado watch valued at $140,000. Investigations revealed that six masked gunmen ambushed the victims around 10:15 hrs. at strategic GGMC checkpoints. The suspects are believed to be Brazilian nationals because of their strong Portuguese accent.

Investigations continue.

