Applications open for the Noble Marine Cadet Scholarship porgramme

Kaieteur News- El Dorado Offshore (EDO), Noble Corporation and MATPAL Marine Institute have announced the launch of applications for the Noble Marine Cadet Programme.

This initiative represents a shared commitment to equipping young Guyanese with the skills, experience, and mentorship needed to excel in Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector, a release from El Dorado Offshore said. Through the Noble Marine Cadet Program, aspiring Deck Cadets and Engineering Cadets are offered a transformative pathway to a career in the offshore industry.

The four-year programme provides a unique blend of 18 months of classroom-based education and 18 months of offshore training, designed to ensure participants receive both theoretical grounding and practical, hands-on experience. Cadets benefit from comprehensive tuition coverage and professional guidance from industry veterans, enabling them to focus fully on their development without financial strain.

To remain eligible, cadets must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 throughout their training and achieve 85% attendance in all required sessions, both classroom-based and offshore. These rigorous standards ensure that each graduate of the program is exceptionally prepared to assume critical roles in Guyana’s offshore industry, supporting the country’s goals of local workforce development and sector growth.

To encourage applications from across Guyana, EDO, Noble, and MATPAL will host community outreach sessions at various technical institutions, providing prospective applicants with comprehensive information about the programme and assisting with the application process. Outreach visits are scheduled for November 25th at New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), November 27th at Linden Technical Institute (LTI), and November 29th at Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI). During each visit, representatives will also demonstrate a mobile application platform designed to simplify the application process and keep applicants informed at each step.

Applications for the Noble Marine Cadet Program are open from November 4 until December 31, 2024. Following the close of the application period, a selection committee will review all submissions, with shortlisted candidates announced in late January 2025. These selected cadets will join a growing community of skilled professionals, playing a pivotal role in advancing Guyana’s offshore industry.

Prospective candidates can access application details on the Noble Marine Cadet Program website at www.eldoradooffshore.com/scholarships. The Noble Marine Cadet Program embodies the commitment of El Dorado Offshore, Noble and MATPAL Marine Institute to foster sustainable development and career-building opportunities in Guyana. By investing in the youth of Guyana, these organizations are not only strengthening the local workforce but also contributing to the long-term growth and resilience of Guyana’s energy sector.

(Applications open for the Noble Marine Cadet Scholarship porgramme)