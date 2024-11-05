($362M contract awarded to renovate, extend North West student’s dormitory)

Latest update November 5th, 2024 1:37 AM
Nov 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The students’ dormitory of the North West Secondary School in Mabaruma, Region One will soon undergo renovation and extension to the sum of $362,385,000.
This is according to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which revealed that the Education Ministry’s project was awarded to Mason’s Innovative Construction and General Supply who was among three contractors that submitted their bids.
This publication understands that the government through the Ministries of Education and Local Government have taken several steps to improve the conditions and accommodation of schools and their dormitories across the country. The dormitories in the hinterland areas mostly cater for students who come from far flung villages to attend school.
In the case of North West, the secondary school in the Mabaruma District serve children from various communities including Hotoquai, Yarakita, Matthews Ridge, Sebai, Red Hill, Powaikuro, Wauna, Wanaina, Kamwatta, White Water, Hobodeia, St. John’s, Kachikamo, St. Cyprians, Barasina, Black Water Savannah, St. Margaret’s, Thomas Hill, Mabaruma Settlement, MabarumaTownship, Mabaruma Compound, Kunaka, Barabina, Hosororo, Wayne, and Arkanas just to name a few.
It was reported that the Northwest Secondary School itself was recently commissioned after it was rebuilt by Aruca Investments for $346.2 million. The two-storey state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 575 students and includes 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators. This publication recently reported that a recreational shed is slated to be built at the school which is estimated to cost $63 million.
