11-yr-old boy charged for killing Sophia teen

Kaieteur News- An 11-year-old boy was on Monday remanded to the Juvenile Holding Center for the fatal stabbing of his 13-year-old friend, Kareem Durant of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

The boy appeared at the Children’s Court before Magistrate Annette Singh, where he was charged with manslaughter and was not required to enter a plea.

The court ordered a psychological evaluation to determine if the child is fit to stand trial. The case has been transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court and is scheduled to continue on November 11, 2024. The courtroom was filled with anxious family members from both the deceased and accused as they awaited the outcome for the 11-year-old.

Reports indicate that Durant lost his life on October 29 following an argument at Cummings Park, E Field, Sophia. The incident reportedly began when Durant attacked the accused’s 16-year-old brother with a pair of scissors, leading to the fatal confrontation.

According to police reports, the two boys were friends who often played together in their community. Prior to the stabbing, the accused was sitting on a stack of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes outside his home when Durant approached and pushed him off. After falling, the accused informed his older brother about the incident. The older brother then confronted Durant, which escalated into an argument. Durant left but returned shortly after, armed with scissors and accompanied by another male.

Police reported that Durant approached the older brother and stabbed him in the lower back. In response, the 11-year-old pulled out a knife from his waistband and stabbed Durant in the left side of his chest. Following the altercation, Durant ran towards his home but collapsed on the parapet in front of his residence.

Durant’s older brother, 22-year-old Shawn Fletchman, rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 11-year-old was arrested at the crime scene and taken to Turkeyen Police Station with his 58-year-old father. The body of Kareem Durant is currently at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

