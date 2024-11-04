(Two-month-old admitted to GPHC after car crash)

Latest update November 4th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A two-month-old baby was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday after sustaining injuries from a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of South Road and Albert Street, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News understands that motorcar bearing registration number HD 2152 was being driven by Daniel Chase at the time of the accident. Chelsea Solomon and the two-month-old baby were passengers in the vehicle while motorcar bearing PAF 7775 was driven by Christopher Jaundoo. Sharon Hunte was the lone passenger in that vehicle.
Information received suggests that Chase was headed East on South Road at a fast rate while motor HD 2152 was headed South on Albert Street. Reports are that Chase failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the vehicle Jaundoo was driving.
The collision resulted in both vehicles being damaged and the two passengers in Chase’s vehicle were injured. The injured persons were transported to GPHC where they were treated by a doctor. The two-month-old baby was admitted for further treatment.
The infant’s condition was listed as stable.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage is being reviewed as investigations are ongoing.
