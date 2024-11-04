‘Stealing fan was a mistake’

– captured thief tells security guard

Kaieteur News- A man caught thieving a fan from a supermarket on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) promised not to steal again.

In a viral cell phone recorded video the captured man said, “It was a mistake and ah sorry and it would never happen again”.

Grilled about his actions and why he stole the fan, the thief responded, “A see it and it look nice and is like duh is the mistake.”

With his hands bound behind his back, the thief even spoke some words of wisdom as he promised never to steal again.

“I would never thief a fan in ma life again or even try or attempt and I am sorry. You boy don’t like violence, you boy don’t like doing stupidness because of how life does go,” the man said adding that he tries to stay positive.

“Sometime you is here, sometime you does just disappear,” he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

