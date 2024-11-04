GPA presents 2023 Audited Financial Statement to membership

Kaieteur News- The Executive of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) on Sunday presented its Audited Financial Statement 2023 at a General Members meeting held at the Theatre Guild in Kingston, Georgetown.

The financial audit was completed by chartered accounting firm Vaughn Business Solutions.

The audit was among the commitments made by the Executive at the association’s Annual General Meeting in 2022/2023. The financial statement was presented by President Nazima Raghubir before GPA’s executive and members.

“That presentation saw the facilitation of questions and queries on the statement and copies of the statement were distributed. On Sunday also, members were presented with hard copies of the proposed amendments to the GPA constitution for consideration,” the GPA said in a statement issued Sunday evening.

The GPA said that it will continue its distribution of hard and soft copies of the proposed amendments in the coming weeks during an outreach to its members.

“It is hoped that members of the media will use the opportunity to share their suggestions and thoughts on the proposed Amendments for inclusion,” the Association said.

