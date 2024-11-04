11 homes destroyed by storm at Karasabai

Kaieteur News- Eleven houses that accommodate students who attend the Karasabai Secondary School were destroyed on Sunday after a bout of heavy winds coupled with heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the Region Nine village.

Reports from Region Nine’s Regional Executive Office (REO) are that a team has been dispatched to the area by the Regional Council (RDC). The team’s role is to assess the extent of the damages suffered by the residents.

One resident told Kaieteur News that the storm started around 16:30h and several children sustained minor injuries while scampering for safety.

“A very strong wind came from all directions,” the resident recalled while adding that zinc roofs blew off and concrete walls were broken in the process.

The resident said that Sunday’s storm was the strongest experienced in the village.

Residents are calling on the authorities to provide assistance to rebuild the homes that accommodate the students who come from far-flung communities.

