Third suspect in soldier’s murder remanded after 1 year on the run

Kaieteur News- The third suspect in the murder of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank was on Friday remanded to prison after being on the run for more than a year.

The defendant, 26-year-old Ghanie Jamie of South Sophia, Georgetown was captured on October 26, 2024 in Kairuni Backdam, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

On Friday, Jamie was placed before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for murder during the furtherance of robbery.

Ghanie and two others Randy Wright and Joshua Parris are accused of the shooting death of Lieutenant Rondell Anthony Douglas on June 7, 2023 while robbing him of his car.

Ghanie was not required to plead to the charge which was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. He was remanded to prison until November 22, 2024.

The accused now joins his alleged accomplices – who were remanded since last year.

Investigators are alleging that Ghanie and his accomplices were planning to rob a businessman of some $40 million dollars but they needed a car to pull off the heist.

The businessman was reportedly sending cash from an interior location to the city with one of his employees to buy excavator parts. This prompted the men to act with haste.

On June 7, the men went in search of a car to steal. They allegedly checked a few taxi services and selected the soldier as their target.

Douglas worked part-time as a taxi driver with Alladin’s Taxi Service located in La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). On the night in question, one of the suspects posed as a customer and hired Douglas from the base.

The carjacker reportedly lured him to the end of a Cul-de-Sac in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown where the others emerged from the bushes and pounced on him.

Douglas fought with the men but lost the battle after one of the carjackers shot him before driving off with his car. Douglas was left in a pool of blood until residents in the area called police.

Police reported that his body bore two wounds-one in the chest and another in the head. Investigators later found his stolen car abandoned along Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that after realizing that the trio allegedly tried to sell the vehicle but the buyers learnt that it was the dead soldier’s car the deal was cancelled giving the bandits no choice but to abandon the car.

