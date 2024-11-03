Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 03, 2024 Sports
GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League…
kaieteur Sports- Berbice Piranhas took a bite out of the Demerara Pitbulls yesterday, handing them 6-wicket defeat yesterday at the LBI Cricket Ground.
Batting first Pitbulls posted 175-4 led by Joshua Persaud (45), Rickey Sargent (47) and Jonathan Foo (33*), with Suresh Dhanai leading Piranhas bowling.
Adrian Sukwah then hammered 97 off 57 with 13 fours and 3 sixes with Seon Glasgow scoring 29, as the Piranhas soared to 179-4 in 19.3 overs.
Only Sargeant and Dwain Dick managed to return a wicket each for the Pitbulls.
(Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over Pitbulls)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports- The 11th Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship crowned its champions yesterday as Santa Rosa edged Marian Academy 1-0 in a dramatic showdown at the Ministry of...
Nov 03, 2024
Nov 03, 2024
Nov 03, 2024
Nov 03, 2024
Nov 03, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- When it comes to elections in Guyana, one thing is clear: we don’t need any more excitement.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]