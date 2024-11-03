Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over Pitbulls

GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League…

kaieteur Sports- Berbice Piranhas took a bite out of the Demerara Pitbulls yesterday, handing them 6-wicket defeat yesterday at the LBI Cricket Ground.

Batting first Pitbulls posted 175-4 led by Joshua Persaud (45), Rickey Sargent (47) and Jonathan Foo (33*), with Suresh Dhanai leading Piranhas bowling.

Adrian Sukwah then hammered 97 off 57 with 13 fours and 3 sixes with Seon Glasgow scoring 29, as the Piranhas soared to 179-4 in 19.3 overs.

Only Sargeant and Dwain Dick managed to return a wicket each for the Pitbulls.

