Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Speeding car crashes into GPL pole

Nov 03, 2024 News

Speeding car crashes into GPL pole

Speeding car crashes into GPL pole

Kaieteur News- A speeding car crashed into a utility pole in the vicinity of Nicky’s Fish Shop on Garnett Street, Georgetown on Saturday.

Reports are that the car bearing registration PWW 9403was driven by a Dillion De Abreu, Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). It is reported that De Abreu was headed west along Garnett Street at a fast rate when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) pole.

Kaieteur News understands that a breathalyzer test was done on the driver and there was no trace of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing as CCTV footage is being reviewed.

(Speeding car crashes into GPL pole)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Nov 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The 11th Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship crowned its champions yesterday as Santa Rosa edged Marian Academy 1-0 in a dramatic showdown at the Ministry of...
Read More
Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past West Indies

Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past...

Nov 03, 2024

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing Championship earmarked for October 2025

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing...

Nov 03, 2024

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over Pitbulls

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over...

Nov 03, 2024

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports...

Nov 03, 2024

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues today at MoE

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues...

Nov 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]