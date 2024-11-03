Speeding car crashes into GPL pole

Kaieteur News- A speeding car crashed into a utility pole in the vicinity of Nicky’s Fish Shop on Garnett Street, Georgetown on Saturday.

Reports are that the car bearing registration PWW 9403was driven by a Dillion De Abreu, Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). It is reported that De Abreu was headed west along Garnett Street at a fast rate when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) pole.

Kaieteur News understands that a breathalyzer test was done on the driver and there was no trace of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing as CCTV footage is being reviewed.

