One-foot bandit dies after crashing into car

kaieteur News- A one-foot bandit is now dead and his accomplice seriously injured after they crashed into a car while on a motorbike on Saturday Night in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Details are sketchy at this time but information reaching Kaieteur News suggests that the men were fleeing from a robbery they had just committed. It is unclear where the robbery occurred but persons in the community said that a supermarket was robbed.

An eyewitness said the suspected bandits slammed into the car that she was a passenger in.

“They were coming out of 21st Avenue (In Diamond Housing Scheme),” the woman recounted before adding, “There was some robbery at the supermarket and it had some other people chasing them in a car and they ride into our vehicle”.

