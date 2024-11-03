Nuff children tek an extended weekend

…Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh when school holiday come, de traffic on de road does behave. You can always tell. De cars does disappear like magic, and de road finally get some breathing space. School holiday done, and here comes de bumper-to-bumper.

But last Friday was like a mini-holiday in itself. Some of dem children decide Thursday holiday wasn’t enough, so they tek matters into their own hands and stayed home Friday too. Traffic was light, like a feather.

Now, dem boys seh, wha really going on here? Is like de children get a taste for “long weekend.” They see holiday on Thursday, and suddenly Friday lookin’ like it need a break too. Just like some ah we construction workers. Get pay Saturday, drink lil high wine, and boom! Monday missing in action.

And don’t talk ‘bout school! People deh hollering ‘bout learning loss. Children didn’t go school for two whole years during de pandemic. But now dey get a lil holiday, dem don’t want to go school de next day. Deh t’ink dey de boss, like is some flex time thing. Every sports day, every field trip, every lil reason to skip a class.

Dem parents got fuh step up, though. Some ah dem encouraging it, like is all fun and games. Yuh got de parents sending excuse slips that would make yuh laugh till yuh cry. “De child had a fever.” Fever of de weekend, dat is.

Dem boys seh if de children keep doing dis “long weekend” business, soon dem go forget de way to school. Or worse, de school go forget dem. Is time de parents tell dem straight: get yuh bag, go in de class, and don’t tek dis long weekend ting serious.

So, next time holiday fall on Thursday, parents better watch out. De only thing dat should get an extended weekend is de rest dem need to make sure de children keep de long weekend habit out of their head.

Talk half! Leff half!

