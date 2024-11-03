Kamarang Village to get $60M maternity waiting home

Kaieteur News- Residents of the Amerindian Village of Kamarang in Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven will soon benefit from a maternity waiting home, according to an invitation for bids issued by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven.

The RDC is seeking contractors to undertake the job that is estimated to cost $60.1 million.

This publication understands that the lone district hospital in the Upper Mazaruni area is located at Kamarang and benefits residents of neighbouring villages such as Paruima, Phillipai and Waramadong.

Maternity waiting homes are built in the vicinity of the hospitals, so that pregnant women from the far-flung villages in the hinterland regions have somewhere to stay when they go into labour, before being transferred to the hospital.

The government, as a result, is building several maternity waiting homes across the country to cater to and for pregnant women. The maternity waiting homes are aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal deaths particularly in the hinterland and rural communities.

At the 2022 commissioning ceremony of the $27 million upgraded maternity waiting home in Lethem, Minster of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the government will continue to build the waiting homes across the country.

In addition to this project, the RDC is also looking for contractors to construct a teachers’ living quarters at Eteringbang which is estimated to cost $45million. The Regional Administration will also be rehabilitating the DC Casear Fox Secondary School. The project is estimated to cost $121.1 million while the construction of a dormitory at Issano Village is estimated to at $396.1 million.

Bids for these projects are expected to open on November 21, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office.

