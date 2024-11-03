Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Juvenile kills 18-year-old during row over football game

Nov 03, 2024 News

Juvenile kills 18-year-old during row over football game

Dead: Dowance Demonick ()Juvenile kills 18-year-old during row over football game)

Kaieteur News- Another Juvenile reportedly committed murder on Friday after he stabbed an 18-year-old Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident on Friday afternoon during a row over a football game.

Police identified the dead man as Dowance Demonick. Demonick was reportedly attacked by the 15-year-old suspect and his (the suspect) brother around 16:30hrs at Samanta Point, Grove, EBD.

“For some time now, the two had an ongoing problem over issues that started at a football game,” police said.

A businesswoman at Samatta Point told police that at around 15:30hrs Friday, Demonick left his home on a bicycle. He did not say where he was going but around 16:00hrs, he was seen by another Grove resident crossing a wooden bridge in the village.

At the time he was reportedly being followed by the 15-year-old suspect and his brother.

Demonick reportedly armed himself with a wood and ended-up in a scuffle with the suspect and they both fell to the ground. The suspect then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Demonick several times about the body.

Reports are that as Demonick lay wounded on the ground the suspect’s brother dealt him several lashes about his body with a hockey stick.

Demonick was rescued and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 15-year-old suspect was reportedly injured too and was treated at the same hospital for injuries to the left side of his head.

Police arrested him at the hospital immediately thereafter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last Tuesday an 11-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old to death at Sophia, Georgetown. He is presently in police custody.

(Juvenile kills 18-year-old during row over football game)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Santa Rosa needles Marian Academy to lift 2024 Pee Wee title

Nov 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- The 11th Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship crowned its champions yesterday as Santa Rosa edged Marian Academy 1-0 in a dramatic showdown at the Ministry of...
Read More
Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past West Indies

Livingstone’s brilliant ton powers England past...

Nov 03, 2024

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing Championship earmarked for October 2025

Terrence Poole Memorial International Boxing...

Nov 03, 2024

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over Pitbulls

Sukwah’s 97 leads Piranhas to 6-wicket win over...

Nov 03, 2024

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports Region One U13 Tapeball Competition

Chief Labour Officer, RDC Councillor supports...

Nov 03, 2024

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues today at MoE

RBL U18 School’s Football League continues...

Nov 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]