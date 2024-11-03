Juvenile kills 18-year-old during row over football game

Kaieteur News- Another Juvenile reportedly committed murder on Friday after he stabbed an 18-year-old Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident on Friday afternoon during a row over a football game.

Police identified the dead man as Dowance Demonick. Demonick was reportedly attacked by the 15-year-old suspect and his (the suspect) brother around 16:30hrs at Samanta Point, Grove, EBD.

“For some time now, the two had an ongoing problem over issues that started at a football game,” police said.

A businesswoman at Samatta Point told police that at around 15:30hrs Friday, Demonick left his home on a bicycle. He did not say where he was going but around 16:00hrs, he was seen by another Grove resident crossing a wooden bridge in the village.

At the time he was reportedly being followed by the 15-year-old suspect and his brother.

Demonick reportedly armed himself with a wood and ended-up in a scuffle with the suspect and they both fell to the ground. The suspect then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed Demonick several times about the body.

Reports are that as Demonick lay wounded on the ground the suspect’s brother dealt him several lashes about his body with a hockey stick.

Demonick was rescued and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 15-year-old suspect was reportedly injured too and was treated at the same hospital for injuries to the left side of his head.

Police arrested him at the hospital immediately thereafter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last Tuesday an 11-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old to death at Sophia, Georgetown. He is presently in police custody.

