How to Put on Fake Eyelashes

Source: Teen Vogue

Prep Your Natural Lashes

Your natural eyelashes might not be the star of the show once the fake ones are applied, but they do need to blend in. After completing your eyeshadow and eyeliner application of choice, curl your lashes and apply mascara. Try the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Eyelash Curler and Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara.

Bend and trim the fake lash

As not all eyes are the same shape and size, the lashes will need to be trimmed to fit your eye. Celebrity makeup artist Ricky Wilson recommends laying the false lash (without glue) across the eyelid to measure how much needs to be cut off. “This will give you an idea of how the lash will sit on your unique eye shape and how much to snip away,” he says. “Trimming makes them more comfortable to wear and prevents them from popping up.”

Ricky also suggests using tweezers to make an indentation in the lash where it needs to be cut. Using smaller scissors like those used for trimming eyebrows or nails, snip off the end of the lash where needed. Gently bend the lash to ensure there’s a curve when you apply, making it less likely to pop back up.

Apply glue to the eyelash

Using tweezers to hold the lashes, dab the eyelash glue onto a cotton swab — instead of applying directly to the lash — and spread the glue on the lash line. The glue is generally included if you buy a full kit, but you can also buy extra glue as needed. Some are designed with an adhesive strip instead of glue, so make sure to read the instructions to know what you’re working with. (If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to avoid glues with parabens, formaldehyde, latex, or cyanoacrylates, as these can cause irritation. Please always check in with your dermatologist first before using anything if you have sensitivities.)

Wait for the glue to dry slightly

Do NOT put the fake lash on right after applying the glue. Let the adhesive dry for about 30 seconds. It’ll make the fake lashes less likely to slide around when you apply.

Adhere the strip to your lash line and press it into place

Using your trusty tweezers again, gently apply lashes in place right where your eyeliner is and press them into the lash line. House of Lashes Iconic False Eyelashes are full and long. Hold them in place for just about 10 seconds, and you’ll be good to go

Apply Black Eyeliner to Hide the Lash Strip

Extra eyeliner and another coat of mascara will tie it all together, filling in any little gaps. Note: While adding a touch of mascara to the fake lashes will help blend them with your real lashes, it will also limit the use of the pair to one or two times. The bacteria build-up from the mascara will make them unsafe to reuse. Protect your eyes first, and try to avoid using more mascara on the fake lashes.

Applying Fake Lashes: 7 Bonus Do’s and Don’ts

Ok, give yourself a pat on the back — learning how to apply lashes isn’t the easiest beauty task. And now that you’ve got the basics of how to put on fake eyelashes, here are seven extra makeup artist-approved dos and don’ts!

Do: Try using halfsies

If you find yourself trimming a majority of the lash, why not just buy a half lash instead? In fact, makeup artist and YouTuber Bailey Sarian suggests cutting the lash in half and applying it to just the outer corners of your eye.

Do: Pay attention to the width of the band

“We usually buy lashes depending on length and volume, but something else to look out for is a thin band.

Don’t: Apply lashes before eyeshadow and eyeliner

Adding eyelashes should be one of the last steps in your eye makeup routine, which not only seals everything in but gives the eyelid a good base to adhere to the glue.

Do: Add in individual false lashes

If the look of a full lash strip is a bit too much for you, individual lashes may be better for you.

Do: Re-curl post-false eyelash application

Another trick to make the false eyelashes blend seamlessly with your own is to curl them after application, even if you already curled them before you applied them. We recommend doing this carefully so that you don’t accidentally pull them off.

Don’t: Glue your eyelids shut

This one sounds like common sense, but there’s an easy hack to keeping glue away from your waterline.

Do: Use eyeliner as a guide

We love this pro-tip for how to put on fake eyelashes: If you’re struggling with where to place your lashes, Ricky suggests tracing black pencil liner along the lash line. This will act as an exact guide for where you should place your lashes.

(How to Put on Fake Eyelashes)