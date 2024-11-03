Latest update November 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

ADOPTING REGIONAL STANDARDS TO PROMOTE SUSTAINABLE LOCAL TOURISM

Nov 03, 2024 Features / Columnists, GNBS, News

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News- Food unites people and Guyana is a melting pot of culinary delights, providing the opportunity for tourists from across continents to try our variety of delicious local cuisine. Influenced by diverse cultures, these dishes are all prepared differently, but what is most important is that they are safe for human consumption. As we observe Tourism Awareness Month 2024 under the theme “A people centered tourism product: elevating our profile”, let us look at how standards can be used to improve the quality of food prepared and served in tourism establishments.

To help tourism establishments prepare and serve food that is safe and hygienic, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) this year adopted a Standard from the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ). The National Standard, GYS 592: 2024Sustainable Tourism – Food safety and sanitation – requirements, helps businesses to implement and maintain a food safety and sanitation programme.

The document is applicable to establishments where food is prepared and served. It also applies to food transport vehicles and associated equipment, structures, and fixtures and fittings used by food businesses in the tourism industry.

The standard addresses the need for a Food Safety Management system which helps proprietors to document and implement a food safety policy, address risks and opportunities, meet compliance obligations, allocate resources in an efficient manner and more. It also specifies requirements for waste disposal, pest management, lighting, utensils, cold storage, dry storage, allergen management, and hazard analysis.

Relating to hygiene, the National Standard outlines that all staff shall keep their hands and exposed portions of their arms clean while regular hand washing shall be practiced by personnel, including contractors and visitors. Further, employees must refrain from behaviours that can contaminate the food including touching their mouths or nose, sneezing, coughing, smoking, spitting, chewing or eating in the storage and handling areas.

According to the document, “the tourism establishment shall determine, provide and maintain the necessary resources for the management and maintenance of the work environment which is necessary to achieve conformity to the Food Safety Management System.” Establishments conforming to this standard are also required to implement an employee training programme and evaluate the training provided to staff.

The GNBS continues to work with stakeholders to develop and adopt standards to improve local products, processes and services of establishments which ultimately benefits tourists and other end users. Over the past year, several other CARICOM Standards were adopted for the Tourism sub-sectors to promote safety and improve the overall quality of Guyana’s tourism product. Keep reading the ‘GNBS in Focus’ column as we delve into the requirements of those standards during Tourism Awareness Month.

Finally, tourism providers are encouraged to contact the GNBS to acquire and learn more about available National and International Standards relevant to their businesses. Remember, conformance to these standards can elevate the quality of services offered by establishments within the sector, which enhances our country’s tourism profile and experience.
For further information on this subject, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.

