PNCR reiterates conditional support for Diaspora inclusion in 0ne-off cash grant

Kaieteur News- The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Friday reiterated its support for the government’s inclusion of overseas based Guyanese in the receipt of the $100,000 one-off cash grant.

However, the party is calling on the government to ensure that the system is efficient and transparent.

The party took offence to statements made by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday during his weekly press conference. The Vice President alleged that the PNCR opposed the on-off cash grant being given to Guyanese in the Diaspora.

However, the main opposition party reminded that at its October 25, 2024 press conference it said that, “We (PNCR) believe that Guyanese from the diaspora who are in Guyana, registered and have a national identification card should be able to access the $100,000 one-off cash grant.”

The party continued: “…We (PNCR) expressed our strong concerns over the prospect of the PPP (People’s Progressive Party) party and its agents and activists enriching themselves at the expense of the people of Guyana.”

The PNCR said it believes that a sizeable portion of the money from the cash grant will be used to fund the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) campaign for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

“The public is fully justified to view the PPP’s knee-jerk scheme with suspicion and anxiety,” PNCR stated. The party described the possibility of many citizens being omitted intentionally or unintentionally to be “a clear and present danger.”

Notwithstanding, the PNCR reiterated its support for the initiative once it is free from corruption while referencing instances of alleged corruption pinned on previous cash grants.

“While enough time should be given for citizens to apply for and receive their entitlement, we (PNCR) would be forced to object if the payout process is deliberately stretched out to overlap with the election campaign season and is used for vote buying purposes,” PNCR said in the statement.

Further, the opposition party reassured that if elected, it will ensure that citizens benefit from the country’s oil revenues in a predictable and transformative manner. The party opined that that the offerings from the administration are minimal compared to the continuous support outlined in its comprehensive, people-centered development plan.

The party said it will implement cash grant and benefits programmes that will provide every household with a minimum of $100,000 per month. In addition, the party plans to introduce a significant yearly cash grant, termed the Good Governance Dividend.

To that end, PNCR stated that its overarching goal is to eliminate poverty and elevate living standards for all Guyanese through a “bottom-up, middle-out strategy” by its second term in office.

