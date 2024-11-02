Man hospitalized after bandits kicked him off bicycle during armed robbery

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old man is hospitalized after two thieves knocked him off his bicycle on Thursday during an armed robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as Corwin Saul, who resides at Lot 180 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

The duo grabbed Saul’s gold chain valued $95,000 and made good their escape.

Police in a report said that Saul was heading home on his bicycle when the two men approached him on a motorcycle and held him at gunpoint. One of the men snatched his chain from around his neck and kicked him off the bicycle.

The victim was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was examined by a doctor and admitted.

The investigations are ongoing.

