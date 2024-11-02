Father of 11-year-old accused of murder comes under attack, fearful for life

Kaieteur News- The father of an 11-year-old boy accused of murder in Sophia is begging for his life after he found his home vandalized on Wednesday night.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, the Sophia resident Gilbert Burrowes said that the perpetrators even attempted to burn his home.

Burrowes believes that the attack on his home is in relation to the killing of a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday night at Cummings Park, E, Sophia, by his 11-year-old son. Associates of the dead teen have reportedly threatened to kill him.

In a video recorded interview with Crime Journalist, Travis Chase, Burrowes begged for his life while stating that he “very sorry for what happened”.

“I seh man, I really sorry about how it happen and I apologize and I give them my deepest sympathy,” the tearful man said adding, “I sorry and I begging fuh me life because them seh dem gon come and kill me.”

He continued: “Dem come and dem shi de bottle or whaever dem shi (bottles with burnt wicks that was thrown into his home to start a fire).”

On Tuesday night, Burrowes’ 11-year-old son allegedly killed the 13-year-old boy for reportedly stabbing his elder bother with a pair of scissors.

Police had stated that the victim and the suspect were friends, who usually play together in the community. The suspect was reportedly sitting on a stock of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes beside his home when the victim Kareem Durant went up to him and pushed him off.

The boy got up and went to complain to his 16-year-old brother, the older brother then approached Durant in the presence of his smaller brother, where he enquired about the issue. However, an argument ensued and Durant left, but reportedly returned armed with a scissors, while in the company of another male.

“He (Durant) then approached the older brother of the suspect and dealt him a stab to his left side lower back,” Police reported.

After seeing that, the 11-year-old brother pulled out a knife from his pants waist and dealt a stab wound to Durant in the region of his left side chest. Following that the victim then ran heading towards his home and collapsed on the parapet in front of his home.

Durant’s older brother 22-year-old Shawn Fletchman picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

(Father of 11-year-old accused of murder comes under attack, fearful for life)