CID ranks order man to delete video of female Govt. worker assaulting him

Kaieteur News-Ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday reportedly ordered a John Street, Georgetown man (name provided) to delete a video he posted on social media of a female government employee assaulting him and damaging his Samsung Z Flip cell phone.

Reports are that the woman filed a cybercrime report against him and ranks are investigating the matter. However, Kaieteur News learnt that the detectives’ intervention came just days after the woman threatened the man via text message that he will face charges for posting the video showing her assaulting him on social media.

In the text message seen by this media house, the woman said, “Hello, the criminal cyber department trying to get onto you and you ignoring the call. You will speak to lawyers, don’t say I did not warn you, you will see the charges being faced putting up my video with me again, when you were warned this morning to take it down. Go and find out the penalties of putting up that video again. You want to be a social influencer; you will see how it make you and break you”.

Police on Friday made contact with the man and he was invited to the CID headquarters.

He told Kaieteur News, “Today at the CID [ Cyber-Crime Unit] headquarters, police told me to pull down the video or I can face 5 years of imprisonment and a $5million fine”

“I feel so powerless because a person with links can do anything they want to any Guyanese. I have no Freedom of Speech,” he added.

Later during the day, the man received some form of satisfaction from the investigators when he decided to vent his frustration. Kaieteur News understands that investigating ranks gave him a listening ear and promised an impartial investigation.

Kaieteur News learnt that the man and the government employee are neighbours but a feud began between them six months ago.

The man runs a car wash in front of his home to make an extra dollar but the woman started parking her vehicle right where he would wash his clients’ cars.

Despite repeatedly asking her to move her vehicle, the woman would continuously park there for the entire day and even at nights.

After the situation became overbearing, the man decided to make a video and post it on social media platforms. The woman reportedly saw the video and became annoyed and confronted the man.

During the argument, the man began filming her and she became angrier.

The woman advanced at the man shouting, “don’t video me” before boxing the cell phone out of his hands damaging the screen as it fell on road.

Again, the man posted the evidence of the assault on various social media platforms. He then lodged an assault and damage of property report against the woman at the Alberttown Police Station.

Initially, the woman claimed that she is unfazed because of her “big links” in the Force but later agreed to compensate the man for the damage to his phone.

Weeks went by and the woman never made an attempt to honour her word, so the man did not take the videos down from his social media platforms. This resulted in him receiving threats and phone calls from individuals claiming they are high-ranking police officers.

The man said he began ignoring their calls because he was not sure who they were.

“They could have been persons pretending to be police officers,” he told Kaieteur News.

Investigations are ongoing.

