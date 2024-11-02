$277M estimated to drill water wells at Pouderoyen & Diamond

Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 02, 2024 News
kaieteur News- The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is preparing to spend approximately $227 million to drill potable water wells at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and at Pouderoyen on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).
This is according to information released following the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Wednesday. The project for Diamond is estimated to cost $139 million while $137 million is estimated for the works at Pouderoyen.
During this year’s budget presentation, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that government spent a total of $16.8 billion last year to improve water quality and supply systems across the country. This year, government budgeted $22.5 billion for further advancements in the water sector. Notably, at the opening of tenders, bids were read for the rehabilitation of the baggage makeup area at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). This is estimated to cost $45,071,584.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
