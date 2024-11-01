Taking radio to the next level

Dear Editor,

I was very elated when I read the headline: “Department of Information, Public Affairs launch hinterland radio broadcast training series.” This news stirred me, and for many good reasons too.

As we know, the landscape of radio broadcasting has been rapidly changing, and with 2024 already heading to a close, radio hosts are finding themselves at the forefront of an exciting evolution. As technology advances and listener preferences shift, the role of radio hosts is being transformed from the traditional ‘talking heads’ to dynamic ‘influencers of media.’ That is why radio hosts today are more than just voices on the air; they are curators of content, connectors of communities, and pioneers in digital integration. That is why adapting to new trends and technologies isn’t just beneficial. It is a necessity.

So, I heap deserted accolades on Kwame McCoy (Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs), for his relentless drive in seeking to revolutionise the country’s media landscape. Word from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government’s Department of Public Information, is that the Guyana Media and Communication Academy just launched a series of engagement and training sessions, aimed at enhancing radio broadcasting skills for hinterland and remote communities. This recent series of engagement and training sessions continues the investment under the aegis of the Department of Information and Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister.

This launch yet again reflects the many timely initiatives of the government’s desire to revolutionise the country’s media landscape, in seeking to promote greater efficiency, competency and transparency. The end result is that “… the government hopes to ensure citizens will be well-informed about its policies and programmes, in a first hand, accurate and immediate manner. Overall, it is to accommodate the government’s commitment to bridging the coastal and hinterland divide by empowering communities to participate in Guyana’s monumental transformative development, which is moving at a frenetic pace.

May I remind Guyanese that radio stations are still very essential in supporting local events, promoting local businesses, and rallying behind charitable causes. Moreover, radio serves as a vital source for local news, weather updates, and emergency broadcasts, providing real-time information to listeners when it matters the most.

As a caveat, advances in technology have given people easier ways and more devices to access radio, and it is not a case of radio, as a medium, being diminished. That kind of sophistry must be abandoned. Globally, radio still plays a vital role in today’s world. It is far more than just announcers, news and songs. Many untrained announcers (being so, by virtue of some nepotistic act), get the idea that radio announcing is about ‘bigging-up’ and ‘shout-outs,’ popularity and deejaying, rapid speech and party-simulation. Woe be unto them!

Now back to what just took place, a two-day session, which, was hosted at Radio Lethem, 94.1 FM studio, Region 9 ( that is in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), with training provided by veteran broadcaster, Merrano Isaacs, who is a very accomplished, versatile and experience broadcaster. He himself has Indigenous roots and is already a part of government’s vision to ensure equal access to opportunities in Guyana’s rapid transformative developmental agenda.

Gordon French, Public Affairs Liaison at the Office of the Prime Minister, and a member of the lead team, explained that “The training (was) aimed at equipping participants with the foundational skills in broadcasting and technical operations essential for professional radio production. From this, we hope to build a cadre of media professionals capable of communicating the unique voices and stories from hinterland communities, thereby promoting inclusivity and fostering a broader understanding of Guyana’s landscape.”

The goal at the end of it all is that Guyana can field another dozen professionals from around the Lethem and Annai areas, with skills in story-telling, reporting, and technical broadcasting, thus empowering them to produce content that authentically represents their communities.

What was explained is quite nice too, that is, “Once the pool of potential broadcasters has been identified to volunteer, there will be part-time employment in some cases at the regional radio stations, and this will allow for ongoing training and acquisition of solid experience. This initiative is providing everyone with the tools and skills needed to participate in our country’s development. Broadcasting training is a critical step in ensuring that voices from all corners of our nation be heard, respected, and valued.”

Let’s bear in mind that time and time again, radio has proved its worth in cases of emergency such as when access to the mobile network is down as a result of an overload, or phone lines are cut. Even when there is no electricity, most radio sets can be battery operated or have the ability to be hand-cranked. But radio is not just important for reception of emergency announcements and communications during disasters. In many small communities, it provides an outlet for regular community messaging and activities such as local sports, community events, special events, and local business advertising.

More importantly, radio is easy to use, It is live and it’s human. As a matter of fact, for more than 80 years, radio has survived and prospered by being the easiest of media to use. According to Nielsen’s Q3 2023 Total Audience Report, “… radio is still the most popular form of media in America … reaching 90% of adults aged 18-34; 94% aged 35-49; and 91% aged 50 and older. So, radio is gearing up for an even brighter future, as recent statistics have shown, playing a multifaceted role in developmental communication, catalyzing positive change, empowerment, and community development. Its ability to inform, educate, engage, and inspire makes it an indispensable tool for promoting sustainable development and improving lives worldwide. Hopefully, those who are fortunate to be a part of this exercise will make full use of it.

Yours truly,

HB. Singh