Soldier caught stealing GDF’s fuel

Kaieteur News- A cell phone recorded video of a soldier allegedly stealing fuel from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bus went viral on Thursday.

The rank was identified as Sergeant Wilson in the video. The opening scene began with a hose extending from the bus’ fuel tank to one of three yellow Jars.

A man believed to be the soldier’s superior, said “Come soldier” before asking him to state his name number and rank.

As the sergeant responded he quickly removed the hose and turned to face the man.

After being questioned the man said that bus was booked out from the “Air Corps” and taken to a location to fuel-up.

The man then questioned why he was taking out fuel from the bus after fueling it up.

The GDF later confirmed that the video was authentic.

“This video was made as a form of evidence of the act, and it is unfortunate that it was shared in the public domain”, the GDF stated.

According to the army the soldier was caught with the assistance of its electronic vehicle tracking system.

“After being alerted of an anomaly by our tracking system, the rank was caught in the act by a superior Officer and has since been processed for disciplinary actions” added the GDF.

