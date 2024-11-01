Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Soldier caught stealing GDF’s fuel

Nov 01, 2024 News

Soldier caught stealing GDF’s fuel

Soldier caught stealing GDF’s fuel

Kaieteur News- A cell phone recorded video of a soldier allegedly stealing fuel from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bus went viral on Thursday.

The rank was identified as Sergeant Wilson in the video. The opening scene began with a hose extending from the bus’ fuel tank to one of three yellow Jars.

A man believed to be the soldier’s superior, said “Come soldier” before asking him to state his name number and rank.

As the sergeant responded he quickly removed the hose and turned to face the man.

After being questioned the man said that bus was booked out from the “Air Corps” and taken to a location to fuel-up.

The man then questioned why he was taking out fuel from the bus after fueling it up.

The GDF later confirmed that the video was authentic.

“This video was made as a form of evidence of the act, and it is unfortunate that it was shared in the public domain”, the GDF stated.

According to the army the soldier was caught with the assistance of its electronic vehicle tracking system.

“After being alerted of an anomaly by our tracking system, the rank was caught in the act by a superior Officer and has since been processed for disciplinary actions” added the GDF.

(Soldier caught stealing GDF’s fuel)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Oct 31, 2024

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Read More
Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Last word not yet said on irregularities...

Oct 31, 2024

Shabazz departs

Shabazz departs

Oct 31, 2024

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Oct 31, 2024

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

Oct 31, 2024

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave...

Oct 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]