New early childhood centre opens doors at Ogle

Kaieteur News- Aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration while nurturing a love of learning in children, the Atikali Learning Lab on Wednesday officially opened its door at Lot 6 Temple Street, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The learning lab, which is a space dedicated to nurturing growth, development and lifelong learning in children as young as 18 months old to five years old is founded by educator and Head of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Ms. Quenita Walrond.

Walrond in her opening remarks yesterday said the idea of bringing about this learning centre stemmed from her past experiences as a working single-parent. She recollected, “I was living in Canada, as a new single parent to an adorable baby. I researched, did my homework and found a place that would take her at 12 months old because I had to return to work, that would provide care, stimulation, a solid educational foundation and had a sense of family or community.”

Having experienced this and knowing that some parents and single mothers in Guyana have no alternative option to care for their kids while they work, she noted that at the Atikali Learning Lab, they aimed at giving the gift of guilt free time to these parents, knowing that their child is being cared for.

According to Walrond, “guilt free is important because maternal guilt is also real. It’s the gift of guilt free time for us to all find and share balance so that we can all have successful tomorrows.” While creating this safe space for children, Walrond said Atikali also introduces a new era in early childhood education.

Offering a developmentally appropriate full-day engagement programme (from 8am to 4pm), Atikali Learning Lab stands as a pioneering Early Childhood Education and Development institution, committed to providing a nurturing, safe, and innovative learning environment.

Their mission is to redefine education through immersive experiences, focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), and the natural environment for young learners. Providing 21st century skills, the Founder shared that, “we are anchored in a curriculum that is filled with intention, purpose and values.”

Staffed with trained graduates in Early Childhood Education, Atikali provides smart learning spaces equipped with educational technology for interactive and immersive teaching and learning.

Meanwhile, giving the keynote address, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond firstly applauded Walrond not only as a proud sister but also as a representative of the Guyana Government on achieving this milestone. She noted that the NCERD Head through her newly founded institution shows that Guyanese trained overseas and those in the Diaspora can come back home to contribute greatly to the economic development of Guyana. In encouraging those in the Diaspora to come back, the minister said that “Guyana is so ripe with opportunities right now.”

The Minister added that she hopes this level of education Atikali is introducing can be widespread across the country even benefitting those in the hinterland regions. Noting that they have the government’s full support, Minister Walrond mentioned to the Atikali team that, “as you continue to think of ways to expand and innovate and build on this thing that is just a foundation, I see this catapulting into best practices across the public sector.”

(New early childhood centre opens doors at Ogle)