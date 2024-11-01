Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Massy Stores Guyana has announced the launch of its most anticipated promotion of the year, the Christmas Jackpot Promotion, offering customers the chance to win a brand-new 2024 Nissan Qashqai Sense SUV! From November 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, every purchase of $5,000 (GYD) or more, either in-store or online, qualifies shoppers for a chance to drive off in this sleek and stylish ride.
In addition to the grand prize, every two weeks lucky customers will be eligible to win $100,000 throughout the promotion, Massy said in a release.
This generous opportunity is part of the company’s commitment to giving back to customers, rewarding them for choosing Massy Stores as their preferred shopping destination. “We’re truly excited to give one of our customers a prize that could make a real difference in their life,” said Chrystel Taylor, Marketing & Promotions Coordinator at Massy Stores Guyana.
“The holidays are such a meaningful time, and we want to add to that joy for our customers. We invite all our customers to shop with us for their chance to win. Shop online too! Customers shopping through our website, massystoresgy.com or using our easy-to-use self-checkout machines are fully eligible to win. Earlier this year, Dr. Yara Martinez Dias won an MG ZS SUV, while Colin Weeks, won a Nissan XTrail T32 last year. Beyond the incredible prizes, Massy Stores will also host social media promotions throughout the Christmas season.
(Massy launches Christmas promotion with Nissan SUV as top prize)
