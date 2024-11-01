Leonora celebrates a Luminous Diwali through President Ali’s Intervention

Dear Editor,

Diwali or Deepavali, known as the “Festival of Lights,” is a secular as much as a religious holiday and allows while embraces anyone to participate in its festivities.

The occasion is universally observed for all its pomp and glory, indulges in glamour and entertainment, and also affords values with the teachings and lessons morally associated with the stories. It embodies a cultural ambience enshrined with the delicate but significant components of spiritual, philosophical, historical and sociological elements to formulate a much-revered way of life. Guyana, the land of descendants, some with ancestors from India, also reveled in the celebration of Diwali, permits lucky Guyanese to enjoy the event as a public holiday.

In all the counties in Guyana, there are ongoing programmes to commemorate this joyous holiday and many institutions, including the PPP/C Government, are holding public events so that all Guyanese may participate as “One Guyana.”

These events cater strictly non-alcoholic beverages, vegetarian foods, classical dances that are soft to the eyes, entertaining music pleasant to the ears, songs without lawless lyrics, rollicking but clean spoken MC’s, educational books, fashionable garments which are non-revealing with accessories and a virtuous venue free from violence and vulgarity. The President of Guyana, Ministers and other Government officials along with diplomatic dignitaries, graced these venues.

At the Leonora Deepavali Mahotsav, President Irfaan Ali not only activated the lighting of the Diya, but in his message, he restored hope for this country and faith in his government to manage the affairs of the people equitably, justifiably and honestly. With his astute leadership, President Ali removed the darkness with light which had blocked out the perseverance of honour in the village. Through his instrumentality, good prevailed over evil with the input of the Home Affairs Minister to restore dignity. With Dr. Ali’s timely intervention, knowledge eroded ignorance to allow the Top Cop to visit the area and institutionalize changes which will bring immediate relief to limit the lawless behaviors and provide integrity. The Commander-in-Chief’s initiative personified the articulation of the Attorney General for a victory of righteousness over unrighteousness so that justice can be restored.

Wary of the sensitivity of a historical and famous village, Leonora is the playground for the president and he will not sacrifice the happiness of an entire village to accommodate profit over principle. This busy business background in the Region 3 Borough, do provide an economic hive, but, with a President of ethical privileges, Dr. Irfaan Ali would not compromise moral values for indecent behaviour. The President along with the authoritative agencies and other stakeholders who have been salient, significant and silent, know when and how to draw the line. No one is above the law or more powerful than the President. He stamps his feet authoritatively when action needs to be assigned. The dirt from Leonora is being removed and residents can enjoy the beautiful and breathtaking festival of Diwali in a peaceful, perfect and pampered ambience which necessitates the lighting of Diyas. The President’s liaison officer, the Police Commander in Region 3, is able, capable and culpable to willingly ensure that all residents observe this holiday in the appropriate manner. Leonora is thankful that the president has step up to the plate to be their knight in shining armour to help resolve the noise nuisance.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall

(Leonora celebrates a Luminous Diwali through President Ali’s Intervention)