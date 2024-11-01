Diwali motorcade lived up to expectation

…as 41 floats, cultural show delight large crowd

Kaieteur News- The East Coast Demerara corridor came alive on Wednesday evening with the vibrant spectacle of the 41-float Diwali motorcade, celebrating a cherished tradition on the eve of the festival of lights.

This year’s event also marked the 50th Anniversary of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha. The cultural parade commenced at the Shri Krishna Mandir in Campbellville, Georgetown at around 18:30 hrs, making its way to the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Center Ground on the East Coast Demerara, where a lively cultural programme followed.

The motorcade featured an array of floats, each uniquely designed to depict various manifestations of God, telling a visual story of Diwali. Organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, the event attracted large crowds eager to witness the celebration. Families gathered at the seawall and at street corners, while others enjoyed the festivities at the LBI grounds. Some attendees, like a group from Trinidad and Tobago, travelled specifically to experience the motorcade and cultural programme for the first time. Others say that it is a tradition to come out every year to witness the motorcade.

As the night progressed, the cultural programme showcased performances by artists from India, including Nachiket Lele from Indian Idol fame, Ben Parag, and Vishale Samlall, along with local talents such as Bunty Singh, Suraj Singh, Rekha Ranglall, Sookrane Boodhoo, Elizabeth Wong, and Kaitlin Sultan from Trinidad and Tobago. Dance performances by Dharmic Nritya Sangh and Berbice Delights added to the festive atmosphere.

Guests were treated to a variety of traditional foods, including the popular seven curry and other delicacies. Government officials, including President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, and Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud, were also in attendance. Minister Persaud addressed the audience, emphasising the significance of Diwali and praising the large turnout.

President Ali in his remarks recognised the assiduous efforts of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha in coordinating the event, underscoring the importance of preserving Guyana’s diverse culture. The Guyanese leader said just as organising an event of this scale requires significant effort, so too does the government’s diligent endeavours to improve the lives of all Guyanese. “As we celebrate this Diwali, over the last four years we have seen the renewal of hope and optimism in our country. We have seen the renewal of the Guyanese spirit of believing that we will continue to have a more prosperous life in Guyana,” President Ali underscored.

He pointed out that the celebrations are aligned with the government’s aim to ensure that the aspirations of all Guyanese are met through better education, healthcare and other improvements. “Here in government, you will experience better pension, treated water, quality education, [and] better health care. But sometimes you don’t see the hands and the people who will work every single day in crafting the policies, crafting the measures, and putting the hard work behind the scenes to ensure that we can enjoy these benefits. And that is what this festival is about too. It’s about reflection,” President Ali emphasised.

The head of state encouraged families across Guyana to actively participate in the Diwali celebrations and light their diyas with love, as a symbol of national unity, peace and consciousness. As the night concluded, the motorcades were judged, with the Woodley Park Vishnu Mandir from Berbice Region Six claiming victory for the fifth consecutive year. Nelvin Seeram, a member of their team shared, “We had to work day and night because there was so much to get done. There was a lot of thought and preparation that went into this, and it required a lot of assistance from the residents of the community. Neatness and creativity are what we strive for, and we wanted to present something spectacular for the public to witness year after year.” The event was made possible with sponsorship from various organisations, including the Government of Guyana, which supported 35 floats, along with Prem’s Electricals, Toolsie Persaud Group, Demerara Bank Limited, ExxonMobil Guyana, and many others.

