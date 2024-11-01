(Demerara Bank’s loans surge to $95.36B)

Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- With the aid of technology, Demerara Bank’s Loans and Advances have soared to $95.36 billion, accounting for 38% of banking sector lending over the last twelve, the bank said in a statement.
The bank also maintained its exemplary record of zero non-performing loans. The information is contained in the Bank’s consolidated financial performance for the year ended September 30, 2024, delivering exceptional growth across all financial indicators, with significant contributions to lending and support for key sectors of Guyana’s economic development.
Additionally, the bank reported a 34% increase in loans and advances, rising from G$71.37 billion in 2023 to G$95.36 billion in 2024. This growth, the ban said reflects DBL’s strategic efforts to diversify its lending portfolio, with notable expansions in agriculture, real estate, SME’s and services, all supporting the growing Guyanese economy.
While driving sectoral growth, the bank has maintained zero non-performing loans for the third consecutive year, underscoring disciplined credit management, the statement read. Accounting for 38% of the total increase in industry-wide lending, DBL reinforced its role as a major contributor to Guyana’s economic progress. “This milestone year was also marked by strategic investments in customer centered technology, disciplined risk management and continued commitment to modern, customer-focused solutions. Enhanced technological infrastructure further underscored DBL’s mission of economic empowerment and innovation. The Bank has planned a series of transformational technological roll-out within the next few months that will improve customer experience. These rollouts will soon be announced to the public,” the DBL statement noted.
Key Financial Highlights:
Looking ahead
Meanwhile, as Demerara Bank Ltd. enters its 30th year, it remains focused on sustainable growth, technological innovation and meaningful community engagement. The bank is committed to further enhancing shareholder value while meeting the evolving needs of its customers.
Chief Executive Officer, Dowlat Parbhu, articulated the bank’s enduring promise “We have always aimed to build a bank that offers modern, customer-focused financial solutions while adhering to the highest standards of trust, transparency, and stability.” He expressed gratitude to his team for their hard work and commitment, as well as appreciation for the trust placed in them by their customers and the ongoing support from shareholders. Chairman, Mr. Komal Samaroo acknowledged this year’s success, attributing it to strategic foresight and the dedication of the Demerara Bank Limited team, stating “Our results this year reflect our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and economic empowerment for the people of Guyana.”
(Demerara Bank’s loans surge to $95.36B)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 01, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The only way is up as England seek to reboot their once-glorious white-ball fortunes, but on the evidence of a deeply one-sided first ODI against West Indies, the journey to the...
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Now, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the government’s anti-corruption system... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]