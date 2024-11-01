Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:55 AM

De quiet days gone

Nov 01, 2024

…Dem Boys Seh 

Kaieteur News- Back in dem old days, a holiday used to be a stay-home day. Yuh could know a holiday from a regular Saturday just by lookin’ out yuh window. Few cars. Quiet road. De sound of silence, like a blessing. People used to tek de chance to relax, kick back at home. If dem did go out, it was a little trip to de creek or maybe de cinema.

But not no more.

Now, Sunday look like Saturday, Saturday look like Monday, and holiday look like every damn day in dis country. De whole of Guyana on de road. As if de walls at home squeezin’ dem too tight. De amount of vehicles out there, yuh woulda think it’s Mashramani Day!

Dem boys seh is like people forget how to stay at home. All dem big, fancy houses people buildin’—with flat-screen TV, pool in de backyard, AC coolin’ de place—yet, dey can’t stay in it.

Nah, dey gotta be on de move. Gotta see de road. Feel de breeze, dodge de potholes. And dey ain’t just takin’ a lil’ trip; dem out all day! Yuh ask dem why dem can’t stay home and dey seh, “Ah gah get out, boy! Can’t tek de quiet.” Imagine dat! Dem can’t “tek” de quiet in dey own home.

Dem boys seh de quiet days ain’t comin’ back. People now turn de roadways into dem new backyard. Dere new verandah. So dem out dere rain or sun, scorch or flood. Dey ain’t stoppin’. It look like some people think de roadways is part of dem inheritance!

So tek it from Dem Boys: cherish de quiet days in yuh mind, ‘cause outside, dem days gone forever. Sunday traffic is de new “family time.”

Talk half! Leff half!’

(De quiet days gone)

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Shabazz departs

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

