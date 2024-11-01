Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:55 AM
Nov 01, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
But not no more.
Now, Sunday look like Saturday, Saturday look like Monday, and holiday look like every damn day in dis country. De whole of Guyana on de road. As if de walls at home squeezin’ dem too tight. De amount of vehicles out there, yuh woulda think it’s Mashramani Day!
Dem boys seh is like people forget how to stay at home. All dem big, fancy houses people buildin’—with flat-screen TV, pool in de backyard, AC coolin’ de place—yet, dey can’t stay in it.
Nah, dey gotta be on de move. Gotta see de road. Feel de breeze, dodge de potholes. And dey ain’t just takin’ a lil’ trip; dem out all day! Yuh ask dem why dem can’t stay home and dey seh, “Ah gah get out, boy! Can’t tek de quiet.” Imagine dat! Dem can’t “tek” de quiet in dey own home.
Dem boys seh de quiet days ain’t comin’ back. People now turn de roadways into dem new backyard. Dere new verandah. So dem out dere rain or sun, scorch or flood. Dey ain’t stoppin’. It look like some people think de roadways is part of dem inheritance!
So tek it from Dem Boys: cherish de quiet days in yuh mind, ‘cause outside, dem days gone forever. Sunday traffic is de new “family time.”
Talk half! Leff half!’
(De quiet days gone)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 31, 2024– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Now, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the government’s anti-corruption system... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]