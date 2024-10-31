Same old situation at the CI Cricket Ground

Dear Editor,

I am just following up on my previous letter concerning the Cornelia Ida Cricket Ground. I am happy to inform that the ground was mowed but issues remain.

1- There is no fence around the perimeter of the actual ground so animals can step over the small drainage gutter that is there.

2-No control to the use of the ground, it’s a free for all and it’s not fair for others to be using it indiscriminately, namely playing softball on the cricket pitch when it rains as well as football.

Most times, the people involved in these activities are confrontational, so to avoid any incidents the cricketers refrain because they are threatened with physical harm.

On behalf of the cricket club, I am kindly asking the authorities/ authority concerned to provide a fence around the actual ground and probably a booking system for the use of the ground. As it is now, there’s no cricket pitch because of the above reasons so still not accessible to the cricketers.

Thanks for publishing my previous letter promptly and hope this one as well.

Thank you for providing me space.

Regards

Zaheer

