Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Same old situation at the CI Cricket Ground

Oct 31, 2024 Letters

Same old situation at the CI Cricket Ground

Same old situation at the CI Cricket Ground

Dear Editor,

I am just following up on my previous letter concerning the Cornelia Ida Cricket Ground. I am happy to inform that the ground was mowed but issues remain.

1- There is no fence around the perimeter of the actual ground so animals can step over the small drainage gutter that is there.

2-No control to the use of the ground, it’s a free for all and it’s not fair for others to be using it indiscriminately, namely playing softball on the cricket pitch when it rains as well as football.

Most times, the people involved in these activities are confrontational, so to avoid any incidents the cricketers refrain because they are threatened with physical harm.

On behalf of the cricket club, I am kindly asking the authorities/ authority concerned to provide a fence around the actual ground and probably a booking system for the use of the ground. As it is now, there’s no cricket pitch because of the above reasons so still not accessible to the cricketers.

Thanks for publishing my previous letter promptly and hope this one as well.

Thank you for providing me space.

Regards

Zaheer

(Same old situation at the CI Cricket Ground)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Oct 31, 2024

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Read More
Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Last word not yet said on irregularities...

Oct 31, 2024

Shabazz departs

Shabazz departs

Oct 31, 2024

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Oct 31, 2024

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

Oct 31, 2024

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave...

Oct 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the next of kin?

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]