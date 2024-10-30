Two cops to face criminal charges for robbery, abduction of man at Giftland car park

Kaieteur News-Two policemen will face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in robbing and abducting a man from the Giftland car park, Liliendaal Georgetown, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said on Tuesday.

The GPF in response to a request for an update on the abduction case stated, “The DPP (Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali Hack SC.) has advised criminal charges against two serving members of the GPF. “

Investigators told this newspaper that the policemen in question allegedly conspired to abduct and rob Kevin Fiedtkou, a 31-year-old Operations Supervisor attached to Aurora Gold Mining Inc. On Thursday October 10, three gunmen posing as police ranks reportedly took $9.5 million in cash from Fiedtkou. Kaieteur News had contacted Fiedtkou and he disclosed that the alleged imposters returned the following day in a police car demanding more cash. He reportedly gave them $40,000, all he had left, for them to leave.

Recounting the events Fiedtkou said, “One of them had on a suit and the other two had on normal clothes”. A surveillance footage later uploaded on the internet by another media outlet showed the men arriving at the mall in what appeared to be a heavily-tinted silver-grey Toyota Premio.

Three men, one of them heavily built, came out of the car and walked up to Fiedtkou’s pickup, parked in the compound. The three persons had a conversation with the victim before placing him in handcuffs and forcing him into their car.

Fiedtkou said two of them had guns and identified themselves as police officers. They reportedly took him to his home at Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they demanded that he give them money in order to be freed. Fearful for his life and that of his family, Fiedtkou said he gave them $9.5 million dollars.

“My son was home when they came,” Fiedtkou related while explaining how traumatised the incident had left him and his family. The following day, the men showed up reportedly in a police car to extort more money out of him. Police had launched an investigation and issued a wanted bulletin for one of the suspects identified as 29-year-old Okeemo Arak Brummell. His last known address, according to police, is Bel Air Springs, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.

