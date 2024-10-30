Excuse don’t win elections

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh de Opposition always need one big excuse after election time. Is like clockwork—soon as dem lose, is talk ‘bout who rig and who didn’t count right. Now dem hollerin’ for biometrics fuh election, like is fingerprint does win vote.

Dem boys seh it’s demographics that win elections, not no scanner and no fingerprint. Is how many people turn out, who vote for who, and who fed up. But de Opposition seem to think de people is just fingerprints waiting to be scanned. Imagine dem want de whole a Guyana lined up, finger pressed and scanned like if we lining up fuh password.

Yuh know de funny part? De vote gon’ count just de same, fingerprint or no fingerprint. All yuh really need is polling agent in every polling station, and dem boys watching each other like hawk. But nah, de Opposition need dey lil’ excuse. Dem say if it ain’t fingerprint, it ain’t fair.

Dem boys seh when it come to election, de Opposition does always holler ‘bout “who watching who,” but yet dem don’t want admit it’s de people who don’t watch dem. Dem losing ground, and every time dem lose, dem just blame de system. Imagine if dem spend half de time connecting to people instead of printing de people handprint, dem might stand a chance.

So, de next time de Opposition start cry fuh biometrics, remember is not fingerprint gon save dem. Is hard work, talking to de people, and building back trust. But nah, is always easier fuh dem to holler ‘bout rigging and biometrics.

