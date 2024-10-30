‘Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man

Kaieteur News –Sherwyn Elias commonly known as ‘Dawg Wind’ was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the stabbing death of 47-year-old Andre ‘Putchie’ Wilson.

The incident occurred during a ‘name-calling’ altercation on October 28, 2024, in Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Wilson succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Elias, a farmer residing at Lot 373 Victoria Village, appeared before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court, where he was read the indictable charge of murder.

He was not required to enter a plea and was subsequently remanded to prison. Elias is scheduled to return to court on November 3, 2024, for report.

It was reported by Kaieteur News on Monday that Wilson died on Sunday evening after sustaining a stab wound to the abdomen. This publication understands that on the day of the incident, Wilson was with a group of men when Elias drove by in his vehicle. One of the men called out to Elias using his alias, ‘Dawg Wind,’ which provoked an argument.

Information reaching this publication suggests that Wilson intervened as the peacemaker and attempted to mediate, explaining to Elias that the name he objected to was one he had been called for years by the villagers. However, the confrontation escalated, and Elias turned his anger towards Wilson, stabbing him in the abdomen.

An injured Wilson sought refuge by jumping into a nearby trench. A video circulating on social media shows villagers assisting him out of the trench and wrapping his wound with a torn t-shirts before transporting him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he underwent emergency surgery.

Wilson’s brother informed Kaieteur News that the stab wound affected both his lungs and liver. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, Wilson died on Sunday night.

