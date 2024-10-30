Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man

Oct 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News –Sherwyn Elias commonly known as ‘Dawg Wind’ was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the stabbing death of 47-year-old Andre ‘Putchie’ Wilson.

The incident occurred during a ‘name-calling’ altercation on October 28, 2024, in Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Wilson succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man

Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man

Elias, a farmer residing at Lot 373 Victoria Village, appeared before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court, where he was read the indictable charge of murder.

He was not required to enter a plea and was subsequently remanded to prison. Elias is scheduled to return to court on November 3, 2024, for report.

Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man

Dead: Andrea Wilson

It was reported by Kaieteur News on Monday that Wilson died on Sunday evening after sustaining a stab wound to the abdomen. This publication understands that on the day of the incident, Wilson was with a group of men when Elias drove by in his vehicle. One of the men called out to Elias using his alias, ‘Dawg Wind,’ which provoked an argument.

Information reaching this publication suggests that Wilson intervened as the peacemaker and attempted to mediate, explaining to Elias that the name he objected to was one he had been called for years by the villagers. However, the confrontation escalated, and Elias turned his anger towards Wilson, stabbing him in the abdomen.

An injured Wilson sought refuge by jumping into a nearby trench. A video circulating on social media shows villagers assisting him out of the trench and wrapping his wound with a torn t-shirts before transporting him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he underwent emergency surgery.

Wilson’s brother informed Kaieteur News that the stab wound affected both his lungs and liver. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, Wilson died on Sunday night.

(‘Dawg Wind’ remanded for murdering Victoria Man)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against...

Oct 30, 2024

…Shimron Hetmyer returns JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International...
Read More
Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana Games

Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana...

Oct 30, 2024

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Oct 30, 2024

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket win over Harpy Eagles

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket...

Oct 30, 2024

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank U18 School’s League

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank...

Oct 30, 2024

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top honours

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top...

Oct 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]