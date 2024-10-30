Contractor remanded for failing to complete homes after collecting millions

Kaieteur News- Thirty-one-year-old Michael Shane Sukhu, a self-proclaimed contractor, was remanded to prison on Tuesday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of fraud.

Sukhu, who resides at Lot 81 Courbane Park, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is accused of fraudulently converting funds entrusted to him for the construction of two houses.

He allegedly collected $2,428,000 from Jasodra Kistoo between January 18, 2022, and April 26, 2022, and $4,100,000 from Abdool Safeek between October 1, 2021, and May 23, 2022.

Sukhu allegedly used two false businesses under the names Shane’s Engineering Enterprise and Atlantic Housing Constructs to con customers.

During the court proceedings, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charges of fraudulent conversion to Sukhu, who pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecution’s case, Safeek claimed that he paid Sukhu a total of $6,000,000 to construct a house at Lot 9 First Street, West Meter-meer-Zorg, West Bank Demerara (WBD). However, Sukhu only completed the foundation and allegedly converted the remaining funds for his personal use. Safeek said that he attempted to contact Sukhu multiple times to either complete the construction or refund his money.

In response, Sukhu reportedly issued a promissory note to repay Safeek the sum of $4,100,000 but failed to honour this commitment. Following these events, Safeek filed a report with the police, which led to Sukhu’s arrest and the subsequent charges.

In separate case, Kistoo paid Sukhu a total of $5,643,000 as a down payment for a house at Lot 83 Fyrish, Bush Dam, Corentyne, Berbice. Sukhu promised to begin construction in April 2022 but failed to do so. Kistoo later requested a refund and, between August 24, 2022, and February 1, 2023, received $3,215,000 back.

However, Sukhu refused to pay the remaining balance of $2,428,000. The matter was reported and he Sukhu was charged.

During the court session, Attorney George Thomas who represented Sukhu applied for bail, stating that his client was willing to provide any required documentation.

However, Prosecutor Williams strongly opposed bail on several grounds. He noted that Sukhu had previously been charged in 2022 but failed to appear in court. The prosecutor also explained that Sukhu had provided a fraudulent address to the police and that an arrest warrant had been issued when he could not be located at that address. The matter was subsequently put on hold in May 2024.

After considering both sides, the court remanded Sukhu to prison. He is scheduled to return for further proceedings on November 20, 2024.

Media reports indicate that in October 2022, Sukhu swindled unsuspecting individuals out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming he had access to a quarry and could deliver stone. Additionally, in 2023, a construction company paid him $1,209,000 for 29.5 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete that he did not deliver.

