Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Contractor remanded for failing to complete homes after collecting millions

Oct 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Thirty-one-year-old Michael Shane Sukhu, a self-proclaimed contractor, was remanded to prison on Tuesday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of fraud.

Sukhu, who resides at Lot 81 Courbane Park, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is accused of fraudulently converting funds entrusted to him for the construction of two houses.

Contractor remanded for failing to complete homes

Michael Shane Sukhu remanded to prison for fraud (Contractor remanded for failing to complete homes after collecting millions)

He allegedly collected $2,428,000 from Jasodra Kistoo between January 18, 2022, and April 26, 2022, and $4,100,000 from Abdool Safeek between October 1, 2021, and May 23, 2022.

Sukhu allegedly used two false businesses under the names Shane’s Engineering Enterprise and Atlantic Housing Constructs to con customers.

During the court proceedings, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty read the charges of fraudulent conversion to Sukhu, who pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecution’s case, Safeek claimed that he paid Sukhu a total of $6,000,000 to construct a house at Lot 9 First Street, West Meter-meer-Zorg, West Bank Demerara (WBD). However, Sukhu only completed the foundation and allegedly converted the remaining funds for his personal use. Safeek said that he attempted to contact Sukhu multiple times to either complete the construction or refund his money.

In response, Sukhu reportedly issued a promissory note to repay Safeek the sum of $4,100,000 but failed to honour this commitment. Following these events, Safeek filed a report with the police, which led to Sukhu’s arrest and the subsequent charges.

In separate case, Kistoo paid Sukhu a total of $5,643,000 as a down payment for a house at Lot 83 Fyrish, Bush Dam, Corentyne, Berbice. Sukhu promised to begin construction in April 2022 but failed to do so. Kistoo later requested a refund and, between August 24, 2022, and February 1, 2023, received $3,215,000 back.

However, Sukhu refused to pay the remaining balance of $2,428,000. The matter was reported and he Sukhu was charged.

During the court session, Attorney George Thomas who represented Sukhu applied for bail, stating that his client was willing to provide any required documentation.

However, Prosecutor Williams strongly opposed bail on several grounds. He noted that Sukhu had previously been charged in 2022 but failed to appear in court. The prosecutor also explained that Sukhu had provided a fraudulent address to the police and that an arrest warrant had been issued when he could not be located at that address. The matter was subsequently put on hold in May 2024.

After considering both sides, the court remanded Sukhu to prison. He is scheduled to return for further proceedings on November 20, 2024.

Media reports indicate that in October 2022, Sukhu swindled unsuspecting individuals out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming he had access to a quarry and could deliver stone. Additionally, in 2023, a construction company paid him $1,209,000 for 29.5 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete that he did not deliver.

 

(Contractor remanded for failing to complete homes after collecting millions)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against...

Oct 30, 2024

…Shimron Hetmyer returns JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International...
Read More
Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana Games

Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana...

Oct 30, 2024

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Oct 30, 2024

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket win over Harpy Eagles

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket...

Oct 30, 2024

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank U18 School’s League

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank...

Oct 30, 2024

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top honours

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top...

Oct 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]