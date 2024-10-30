(Chinese supermarket robbery suspect remanded)

Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News- One of the suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a Chinese Supermarket at Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) has been captured and was remanded to prison on Monday.

Police identified him as 43-year-old Fitzroy Easton of Lot 755 “D” Field, Sophia, Georgetown. Easton was nabbed one week after police released screengrabs of two suspects caught on camera robbing the Panda Supermarket on September 26 last.

According to police, Easton was arrested on October 25 by a rank attached to the Stabroek Outpost.

Three days later (October 28) he appeared at the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever to face a robbery under arms charge.

Easton pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until his next court date on December 9, 2024.

Easton is accused of robbing the Supermarket of $600’000 in cash and its owner, Zhou Jiabin of two cellphones.

Kaieteur News reported on October 19 that at around 20:12hrs, the owner of the Supermarket, was at the cash register in the lower flat of the building when he noticed two men walking in. The victim then claimed that one of the suspects jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at him while removing the money from the cash register.

The Chinese businessman was also beaten with the firearm while relieved of the two phones from his pants pocket. The suspects then made their escape on a red and black electric scooter.

One of the suspects remains at large.

 

 

