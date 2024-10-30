Bartica teen missing for seven days

Kaieteur News-Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing her distraught father is hoping for her safe return, following her disappearance on October 22, 2024 at Lot 60 First Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven.

The missing girl has been identified as Madeeha Ishak.

The teen’s father, 44-year-old Mohamed Ishak told this publication that his daughter went missing between 17:30 and 17:45h last Tuesday.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the father of four stated that Madeeha would attend online classes in the evenings. She would take the classes in the dining area of a restaurant she manages.

“She came across during the day and she brought her computer,” the father said.

He continued, “In the evening time, when to sign into class she came to the computer and went across into the restaurant…where she does her studies and her mom was over there (with her).”

The father, who owns a meat center, said that the girl’s mother ventured off to that location to get something to drink.

The distraught man told Kaieteur News that he believes his daughter took the opportunity to venture off. “I guess its frustration because we didn’t really had any problem at home,” he said assuming the reason for his daughter’s disappearance.

The senior Ishak said it is not the first time his daughter has gone missing but said it is the longest time she has stayed away from home.

A report has since been filed at the Bartica Police Station.

The family is urging persons with information about the teen’s whereabouts to call them on telephone numbers 698-9889, 602 1918 or contact the nearest police station.

