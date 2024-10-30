AFC celebrates 19-year anniversary

Kaieteur News- The Alliance for Change on Tuesday celebrated its 19th anniversary with their traditional flag raising ceremony held at the party’s Kitty, Georgetown headquarters.

In a press release the AFC said leaders, members and supporters reflected on the early days when the Party’s three founding members – Sheila Holder, Khemraj Ramjattan and Raphael Trotman took the bold step to form the movement and challenge Guyana’s long established two party political structure. “Today the AFC once again demonstrated that it is here to stay recognising the strides made and re-committing to its founding principle of the transformation of Guyana for the benefit of all her citizens and the end to racial politics,” the release stated.

Since its formation on October 29, 2005 the Alliance For Change said it has consistently promoted that Guyana’s advancement is intertwined with its ability to unleash the true potential of our people. “In recent years under the current PPP Government, we have vehemently spoken out against the high cost of living facing Guyanese, the out of control massive levels of corruption in the award of contracts and the subjective and unequal allocation of the nation’s bountiful resources to the PPP’s community of friends, family and favourites.”

The Alliance For Change said it continues to believe “that our diverse citizenry’s economic, social, and political development must be based on the principle of social justice, that the racial politics of the past must be eradicated, and a new set of political principles based on the maintenance of the rule of law, electoral and constitutional reform, must be promoted to lighten our path to prosperity which is challenged today despite our bountiful resources especially oil and gas.”

The AFC said it will continue with its “listening and grounding” visits to all ten regions in Guyana and to the diaspora and the building of our internal political structures as prepare for the 2025 elections and the next exciting phase in our political history. “Today, we can declare with confidence that we are here to stay! Better Must Come,” the release added.

