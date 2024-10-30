Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade

Oct 30, 2024 News

40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade

A 2019 photo of a Diwali Float (40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade)

Kaieteur News- This evening the night sky will be illuminated by the lights of the majestic Diwali Motorcade as it leaves the Shri Krishna Mandir, Campbellville at 6:30PM for the LBI Community Center Ground for a fabulous cultural programme.

On the occasion of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s 50th Anniversary, the motorcade will feature over 40 floats from across Guyana with hundreds of youth depicting the various manifestations of God, a release from the Sabha said. These exquisite creations will warm the hearts of the thousands who throng the roads to view the beautiful and iconic motorcade.

Guyana is the proud home of the Diwali Motorcade which is unifying and brings thousands of people of all walks of life together in a spirit of joy and fraternity.

Headlining the cultural programme at the LBI ground out of India is Nachiket Lele of Indian Idol Fame, Ben Parag and Vishale Samlall along with Bunty Singh, Suraj Singh, Rekha Ranglall, Sookrane Boodhoo, Elizabeth Wong of Guyana and Kaitlin Sultan of Trinidad and Tobago, with dances by Dharmic Nritya Sangh and Berbice Delights. They will be backed by music by the Shakti Strings Band. Admission is free, no alcohol is allowed. Persons attending can also enjoy lots to eat and drink and Diwali shopping.

(40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against...

Oct 30, 2024

…Shimron Hetmyer returns JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International...
Read More
Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana Games

Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana...

Oct 30, 2024

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Oct 30, 2024

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket win over Harpy Eagles

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket...

Oct 30, 2024

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank U18 School’s League

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank...

Oct 30, 2024

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top honours

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top...

Oct 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]