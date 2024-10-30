40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade

Kaieteur News- This evening the night sky will be illuminated by the lights of the majestic Diwali Motorcade as it leaves the Shri Krishna Mandir, Campbellville at 6:30PM for the LBI Community Center Ground for a fabulous cultural programme.

On the occasion of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s 50th Anniversary, the motorcade will feature over 40 floats from across Guyana with hundreds of youth depicting the various manifestations of God, a release from the Sabha said. These exquisite creations will warm the hearts of the thousands who throng the roads to view the beautiful and iconic motorcade.

Guyana is the proud home of the Diwali Motorcade which is unifying and brings thousands of people of all walks of life together in a spirit of joy and fraternity.

Headlining the cultural programme at the LBI ground out of India is Nachiket Lele of Indian Idol Fame, Ben Parag and Vishale Samlall along with Bunty Singh, Suraj Singh, Rekha Ranglall, Sookrane Boodhoo, Elizabeth Wong of Guyana and Kaitlin Sultan of Trinidad and Tobago, with dances by Dharmic Nritya Sangh and Berbice Delights. They will be backed by music by the Shakti Strings Band. Admission is free, no alcohol is allowed. Persons attending can also enjoy lots to eat and drink and Diwali shopping.

(40 floats for tonight’s Diwali motorcade)