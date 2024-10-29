Thousands participate in cancer awareness march

Kaieteur News-An extraordinary wave of pink flooded the streets of Georgetown on Sunday as approximately 12,000 people turned out for One Communications’ annual Pinktober Move For a Cause event.

This year’s event, a standout in the company’s annual tradition, was a powerful display of solidarity and hope in the fight against breast cancer, drawing in supporters from all corners of the community, One Communications said in a press release.

Participants in the walk shared deeply felt feedback, highlighting both the impact and the significance of the day. Among them was breast cancer fighter, Roneta Williams, who traveled from the West Bank to join the walk. She said she was moved to tears seeing the support for individuals like her who are still battling cancer, as well as the support for survivors, their caregivers and organisations that support cancer awareness efforts. “I must say the walk was very important to me because it helped to highlight the significance of cancer survivors. It helped to bring awareness to other persons out there. As simple as it was walking and seeing the support there, hopefully it allows other people to be sensitive to survivors, all cancer survivors and to lend a better hand to them and not just when it is Pinktober,” Williams was quoted in the One Comms statement as saying.

Williams said the overwhelming demonstration of support has motivated her, as she added, “It represented that people actually care about (us) surviving cancer and that they are being sensitised that it is not as easy as it may seem.”

Forty-one-year-old Williams, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with cancer in June 2022 and after two years of treatment, it was only in July this year test results showed no signs of cancer. However, she said her medical team has advised her that she has to maintain this status for the next five years before being considered cancer-free.

Val Chase, a cancer survivor who shared her story at the opening ceremony, said the turnout was an inspiration, while she also lauded the work of the non-government and government organisations that continue to support cancer awareness, diagnosis, treatment and related services.

Both Chase and Williams were among several cancer survivors and fighters who were invited to lead the walk from Everest Cricket Ground: Camp Road to Church Street, Irving Street, Lamaha Street, and back to Camp Road.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony who gave the feature address, encouraged attendees to prioritise cancer screenings and take advantage of available cervical cancer screening vouchers at public health clinics. He said that women from age 21 to 65 are eligible for the vouchers. The minister also pleaded with attendees to get the HPV vaccine which prevents cervical cancer, the vaccine is also available for free at government facilities.

The walk also featured the inspiring One Communications Champions of Hope, a coalition of NGOs dedicated to cancer awareness, prevention and support. These organisations include the Guyana Cancer Society, Recover Guyana, The Periwinkle Club, The Giving Hope Foundation, Cancer Institute of Guyana, Beacon Foundation, and the Debra Shipley George GoCare Foundation.

Many other NGOs and corporate entities also participated in the walk and donated to the cause.

After the event, the Guyana Cancer Society spoke highly of the activity and One Communications’ disbursement of $250,000 towards the organisation’s work. Sharir Chan, head of the organisation, said the monies would go towards vital screenings for cancer. Meanwhile, Recover Guyana expressed gratitude for a $200,000 disbursement from funds raised. The organisation, which hosted multiple activities for survivors and fighters this month, said the money will support outreach programmes focused on cancer treatment and recovery. Several of the Champions of Hope and private and public sector organisations congratulated One Communications for not only organising the event, but for consistently growing its reach each year, inspiring hope and resilience.

(Thousands participate in cancer awareness march)