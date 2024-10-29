The impact of trained teachers on students’ performance

Dear Editor,

I believe the stage is being set for improved performance of our students as teachers are strategically trained for our classrooms. Among the numerous factors influencing educational outcomes, the role of a trained teacher is paramount. Trained teachers have a profound impact on student performance, as they possess the skills, knowledge, and methodologies needed to facilitate effective learning.

Trained teachers are the cornerstone of an effective education system. According to Darling-Hammond (2000), trained teachers who possess strong pedagogical skills and subject matter expertise significantly improve student performance, as they can effectively address learning gaps and employ strategies that enhance understanding. Research done by Stronge, Ward, and Grant (2011) revealed that students taught by well-trained and prepared teachers consistently achieve higher academic outcomes, demonstrating the critical role of teacher quality in educational success.

The crux of the matter is teacher training programmes equip educators with essential pedagogical skills, subject matter knowledge, and classroom management techniques. Such programmes prepare teachers to understand diverse learning needs, adapt teaching methods, and create engaging learning environments. They effectively identify and address gaps in student understanding, employ evidence-based strategies, and create engaging, interactive lessons that boost motivation. Their ability to teach critical thinking and problem-solving prepares students for real-world challenges, while their strong classroom management skills ensure a structured and supportive learning environment. Additionally, trained teachers are equipped to support diverse learners, providing inclusive education that meets the needs of all students, regardless of their abilities or backgrounds.

I wish to extend congratulations to the 2024 graduate teachers of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on reaching this significant milestone in their journey as educators! Your dedication, hard work, and passion for teaching have brought you to this moment, and now you have the privilege and responsibility to shape the future of our children. Remain true to your calling, always striving to inspire, uplift, and guide your students toward success. To the staff of CPCE and the leadership team of the Ministry of Education, I commend your efforts and commitment to this cause.

Yours truly,

Dr. Marcel Hutson

