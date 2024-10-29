Power company employee electrocuted while fixing transformer

Kaieteur News- An electrician lost his life tragically on Saturday at Mabaruma, Region One after going beyond the call of duty to fix a faulty transformer.

Dead is 30-year-old, Hazel Holder, an employee with the Mabaruma Power Company and a father of two. According to reports, he was electrocuted around 17:30hrs. Holder reportedly went back to work that afternoon because he did not want his young baby to sleep in the dark.

His grieving wife Eunita Holder recalled that there were having low voltage in the community when he came home from work around 14:30hrs. that afternoon. “When he come, I see the canter (truck) out there (outside of his home)…and I ask he, way he going”, the woman said while recounting his response to her on that tragic afternoon.

“He said that how, he have to go and fix the transformer because we have a young baby and he want current (electricity).”

Holder then put-on his safety boots and left in the canter truck reportedly with a work colleague but it would be the last day that Eunita saw him alive. At around 18:00hrs, she received the heartbreaking news that Holder is dead.

Reports are that Holder was pitched off a light pole after high voltage from the faulty transformer flowed through his body. Investigations are ongoing.

(Power company employee electrocuted while fixing transformer)