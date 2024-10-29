Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- An electrician lost his life tragically on Saturday at Mabaruma, Region One after going beyond the call of duty to fix a faulty transformer.
Dead is 30-year-old, Hazel Holder, an employee with the Mabaruma Power Company and a father of two. According to reports, he was electrocuted around 17:30hrs. Holder reportedly went back to work that afternoon because he did not want his young baby to sleep in the dark.
His grieving wife Eunita Holder recalled that there were having low voltage in the community when he came home from work around 14:30hrs. that afternoon. “When he come, I see the canter (truck) out there (outside of his home)…and I ask he, way he going”, the woman said while recounting his response to her on that tragic afternoon.
“He said that how, he have to go and fix the transformer because we have a young baby and he want current (electricity).”
Holder then put-on his safety boots and left in the canter truck reportedly with a work colleague but it would be the last day that Eunita saw him alive. At around 18:00hrs, she received the heartbreaking news that Holder is dead.
Reports are that Holder was pitched off a light pole after high voltage from the faulty transformer flowed through his body. Investigations are ongoing.
(Power company employee electrocuted while fixing transformer)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 29, 2024ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the start of the highly anticipated CG United Super50 Cup 2024, which begins in Trinidad from today, Tuesday 29 October to...
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
Oct 29, 2024
…Peeping Tom In Georgetown, where it can be scorching hot most days there lies a respite from the heat and humdrum... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]