Man gets slap from cop for not paying bribe

Kaieteur News- A 20-year-old man, who was reportedly stopped by police for not wearing a helmet, was allegedly slapped by a rank after he reportedly refused to pay a bribe on last Wednesday, in the vicinity of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The 20-year-old man of Pouderoyen, WBD, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated the incident occurred between 19:35h and 20:30h on October 23, 2024.

The man who was the pillion rider at the time police stopped him, told Kaieteur News, “They say (police), ‘I gah pass something,’ and I say ‘no’ me ain’t got duh (money) and them say, I gatta go in the station, but I say the bike can’t go in the station because we get papers for the bike.

The man recalled that, “One of the officers, a female come out and she saying, ‘y’all gah know wah y’all gah do, put the bike in the station because they want bribe and we ain’t got no money on we, ‘cause I broke.”

The young man told Kaieteur News that prior to being slapped, a male officer pushed him in his stomach with a baton.

“The officer didn’t feel please with it so he scramble me by my pants and drag me and carry me in the station,” the 20-year-old said.

Upon entering the station, the man alleged that he was placed on a bench and shortly thereafter an argument ensued between him and the officer which resulted in him being slapped.

“Me ain’t hit the police, me ain’t cuss the police or nothing just a talking alone we had and when we reach inside deh (police station), he raise he hand and slap me… one slap he rest pon me just suh,” the frustrated man told Kaieteur News.

The young man said that while sitting on the bench, he started to record the police officer who slapped him. However, the cop saw him recording him and allegedly forced him to delete the video.

The man said that the police reportedly told him, “If I see any video inside deh, you gon face the consequences.”

“He run me phone, run see the video, tell me to delete the video. I had to delete the video,” the young man said while noting that he was only released from the police station after completing a statement.

“I say alright good, I going home and I going to the hospital because me face swell up and it hurting me…Since when I went inside of the station, I had meh face down because it hurting me.”

A report of the incident was made at the Vreen-en-Hoop Police Station.

(Man gets slap from cop for not paying bribe)