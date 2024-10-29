Kitty man granted $650K bail in major firearm bust case

Kaieteur News- Eon Fagundes, a 46-year-old resident of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was granted bail in the sum of $650,000 on Monday following his arrest in a major firearm bust in July.

Initially, Fagundes was remanded for three months after his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he faced charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and firearm components.

During proceedings before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Monday, Fagundes’ lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, applied for bail. He cited Fagundes’ various medical issues and argued that the evidence presented would not meet the legal threshold for the charges. Dhurjon also noted that Fagundes had been in custody for three months, yet the trial had not commenced due to a lack of disclosure of pertinent documents to the defendant. However, the prosecution maintained their objection to bail citing the seriousness and the gravity of the offence.

Despite the prosecution’s concerns, Fagundes was granted bail amounting to $350,000 for possession of firearms, $150,000 for possession of ammunition, and $150,000 for possession of firearm components. The matter will go to trial in February 2025.

Fagundes was arrested on July 24, 2024, when police searched his home and uncovered over 28 high-powered rifles and handguns, along with more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. He was arrested alongside his mother, two sisters, a niece, and a handyman.

It was reported that the police had acted on information received, arriving at Fagundes’ residence around 05:30hrs. Upon entry, they found him in possession of a small green and grey duffle bag in the yard. During questioning, he disclosed suspicions of illegal firearms on the premises. A search of the bag yielded three .45 magazines, five rounds of .45 ammunition, and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, along with a SIG Sauer rifle, a Springfield Armoury .45 pistol, and a Polymer 80 9mm pistol. When asked if he held a firearm licence, Fagundes replied, “no.”

The police also searched a black Nissan Juke parked outside and discovered more firearms and ammunition stored in a suitcase, a golf bag, and a haversack. The cache included an AM-15 rifle, two Ruger-57 9mm pistols, and multiple other firearms and magazines, totalling significant quantities of ammunition, including 75 12-gauge cartridges and 484 9mm rounds. Upon questioning about the vehicle, Fagundes allegedly stated that it belonged to “his daughter and child-mother,” even though he was using it at the time.

