Guyanese man killed in car accident in Brazil

Oct 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A Guyanese man identified as 19-year-old Gordwin Francis was killed on Saturday in an accident along the Monte Cristo 174 Highway, Roraima, in neighbouring Brazil.

According to Hora 1 Roraima, a Brazilian media entity, Francis was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle when a Grey Sandero (car) struck him down. The accident reportedly took place during the morning hours, Brazilian media said.

The driver of the car reportedly tried to avoid hitting Francis by braking and swerving but was not quick enough.  Francis was reportedly flung 20 meters away by the impact. Reports are that the car also ran over him killing him on the spot. Francis reportedly suffered severe head trauma along with multiple fractures.

